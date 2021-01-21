Food Bank of the Albemarle is holding extended hours on Friday for residents to receive food donations.
The food pantry, which is located at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City, will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Friday. Pantry service is drive-through service only and workers will load the food into residents' vehicles. Residents should be sure there is enough room in their vehicle's trunk of the food items.
The food pantry will resume regular service hours on Tuesday, Jan .26.
For a list of additional food pantries in the area, visit www.afoodbank.org and use the Agency Location tool to search by ZIP code.