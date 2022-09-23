Empty Bowls

Albemarle Area United Way Executive Director Bill Blake ladles soup into a bowl at last year’s Empty Bowls of the Albemarle event. This year’s Empty Bowls’ preview party will be Wednesday and luncheon will be Thursday.

After seeing lower turnout last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Bank of the Albemarle is hoping for a larger crowd at next week’s Empty Bowls of the Albemarle event.

The Food Bank’s 8th annual Empty Bowls preview party will be Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while the Empty Bowls luncheon will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.