After seeing lower turnout last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Bank of the Albemarle is hoping for a larger crowd at next week’s Empty Bowls of the Albemarle event.
The Food Bank’s 8th annual Empty Bowls preview party will be Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while the Empty Bowls luncheon will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Besides serving as the local Food Bank’s chief annual fundraiser, Empty Bowls of the Albemarle helps raise awareness about those living in hunger, says Brian Gray, the Food Bank’s communications manager.
Attendees enjoy a bowl of freshly made soup in a handmade bowl as a reminder, he says, “of all the empty bowls and plates of those in our area who are living with food insecurity.”
The Food Bank estimates those currently living with “food insecurity” in its 15-county territory is more than 41,000. If the Food Bank reaches its fundraising goal of $25,000 for the Empty Bowls event, it says it can provide more than 100,000 meals — or more than two meals per person.
Attendance at last year’s Empty Bowls events was down after the events had to be canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The Food Bank is hoping for a boost in attendance this year, Gray said.
“We’re hoping that more people feel comfortable coming out to the event this year to help kick-start the Food Bank’s 40th anniversary,” he said.
Local artists traditionally have created bowls for the Empty Bowls event, and that will again be true this year. Artists have crafted more than 250 bowls, both ceramic and wooden, for this year’s Empty Bowls, Gray said.
And in honor of the Food Bank’s 40th anniversary, Jerry Murray’s Advanced Wheel Throwing class made more than 100 special limited-edition numbered bowls that will only be available at the preview party on Wednesday.
Six local restaurants and two cafeterias will be preparing this year’s soups. Blue Ruby will be making navy bean and ham soup, Currituck BB& will feature chicken and dumplings, Waterman’s Grill will be serving clam chowder, Morrison’s Cafeteria will be preparing vegetable beef soup, and College of The Albemarle’s Culinary Program will make macaroni and cheese. Montero’s Restaurant, Pineapple Café and Cypress Creek Grill will also be preparing soups for the event. The lunch will also feature donated desserts from the Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe.
The soups are always ladled out by a group of celebrity servers and that also will be true again this year. This year’s who’s who of servers includes Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett, Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, Albemarle Area United Way Executive Director Bill Blake, River City Community Development Corp. President/CEO Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies CEO Andrew Harris and Daily Advance Publisher David Prizer, to name a few.
Empty Bowls’ preview party will also again include a silent auction featuring local pottery. Other items that will be auctioned include a local boat charter package for in-shore fishing, four-person golf packages at local courses, and a pellet grill.
Tickets to the preview party event on Wednesday cost $75. Ticketholders can enjoy a bowl of soup and a limited edition numbered bowl that will only be available at the preview event. Tickets to the preview also includes admission to the lunch on Thursday.
The cost of the lunch on Thursday is $40, which includes soup, bread, dessert and one handmade ceramic bowl. For those who just want soup and no bowl, the cost is $25. The Food Bank is also offering group discounts of $200 for 10 lunch-only tickets.
The Food Bank moved both the Empty Bowls preview party and luncheon to the museum portico in 2019 to better accommodate the events’ rising attendance, Gray said.
“Museum of the Albemarle is a beautiful venue with plenty of space, and all museum staff are fantastic to work with,” he said.
Formerly held in the spring, both events were moved to the fall to take advantage of the “pleasant fall temperatures outside on the museum portico,” he said.
September is also Hunger Action Month, and holding Empty Bowls this month allows the Food Bank to align with the national campaign to promote hunger awareness, Gray said.
The Food Bank will not be holding a Walk for Hunger this year, he said.
“Empty Bowls will be the featured awareness and fundraising event for the Food Bank this fall,” Gray said.
Construction, meanwhile, continues on a project to expand the Food Bank’s current facility on Tidewater Way. Gray said the project may be completed in December but the Food Bank’s food pantry — temporarily relocated to the former Cycle Gallery site off Halstead Boulevard — isn’t expected to move back until early 2023.