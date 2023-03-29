Sort-A-Rama

Volunteers participate in Food Bank of the Albemarle's first Sort-A-Rama event in April 2019. The Food Bank plans to hold another Sort-A-Rama during its 40th anniversary celebration Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m.

 Photo courtesy Food Bank of the Albemarle

Food Bank of the Albemarle will celebrate its 40th year of fighting hunger in the region next week by hosting a public event featuring tours of its new facility, complementary food and the return of its Sort-A-Rama food packing competition.

The free event, at the Food Bank's facility at 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, will be held Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.