Volunteers participate in Food Bank of the Albemarle's first Sort-A-Rama event in April 2019. The Food Bank plans to hold another Sort-A-Rama during its 40th anniversary celebration Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m.
Food Bank of the Albemarle will celebrate its 40th year of fighting hunger in the region next week by hosting a public event featuring tours of its new facility, complementary food and the return of its Sort-A-Rama food packing competition.
The free event, at the Food Bank's facility at 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, will be held Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“This is a monumental year for the Food Bank and we want to invite the community that has supported us over the last four decades to help celebrate,” Food Bank Executive Director Liz Reasoner said in a press release. “We’re excited to show our expanded facility, including the new Teaching Kitchen, which will help position us as a ‘Nutrition Bank’ as our efforts focus on improving the overall health of the community through nutritious food and healthy choices.”
Kicking off Wednesday's event will be a Sort-A-Rama event at 4:30 p.m. in which teams of 12 will compete to see who can bag up more apples in a 45-minute period. Anniversary event sponsor Food Lion plans to have multiple teams competing in the event.
“Food Bank of the Albemarle provides an invaluable service to the local community and does exceptional work every day to eliminate the choices families are forced to make when they are hungry," said Stephanie Oakley, a community relations specialist for Food Lion.
According to Brian Gray, communications and volunteer manager for the Food Bank, 14 teams had signed up to compete in the Sort-A-Rama as of Wednesday. Besides Food Lion, other agencies and businesses fielding teams include Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Towne South Church of Christ, the Harney Courts Pickleball Team, Hall & Nixon Real Estate, Albemarle Regional Health Services, and the Albemarle Area United Way.
The bags of apples will then be distributed throughout the Food Bank's 15-county service territory, Gray said.
The last time the Food Bank held a Sort-A-Rama was April 2019, prior to the pandemic. That event was held in the Vaughan Center at Elizabeth City State University.
Wednesday's event will also include a ribbon cutting for the Food Bank's new facility by the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m. Food Bank staff will also provide tours of the new facility and the Elizabeth City Fire Department will be grilling free hamburgers and hotdogs for event attendees and volunteers.
Gray said Food Bank officials anticipate more than 300 people will attend the event.