Food Bank of the Albemarle plans to reopen Wednesday after being closed over the past week due to COVID-19.
Executive Director Liz Reasoner said Tuesday that the Elizabeth City-based nonprofit planned to reopen once staff tested negative for COVID-19, noting that 80 percent of food bank staff had appointments Tuesday to get tested.
"We are hopeful they will get the rapid test today and we can open up tomorrow," Reasoner said Tuesday afternoon. She added that the food bank's leadership team has been working remotely and remained in contact with the agency's partners, donors and volunteers.
Reasoner also said only one COVID-19 case had been reported among food bank staff and volunteers — the case that prompted the nonprofit to temporarily close for a week last Thursday. She also said the food bank had all three of its facilities professional sanitized by a local firm over the weekend.
The food bank's closing was the second time it's done so since the beginning of the pandemic. It also closed briefly in October after a staff member came in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID.
In another development, Reasoner said construction of the Food Bank's new freezer and cooler in Elizabeth City was completed at the end of December.
The project, funded in part by a $682,000 grant from Feeding America, the national network of 200 food banks, will allow the food bank to store more fresh vegetables, fruits and lean protein.
Prior to the project, the food bank’s cooler and freezer capacity was 12,000 cubic feet. The nonprofit also used four 53-foot refrigerated trailers to handle perishable goods that need refrigeration. The expansion project will add an additional 80,000 cubic feet of refrigeration and freezer storage space.
Reasoner also announced Tuesday the food bank had been awarded a $100,000 grant by the Humana Foundation to support its hunger-relief efforts, specifically mobile food pantries, in Bertie, Hertford, and Northampton counties.
“This grant award from the Humana Foundation will enable the Food Bank to increase our distribution output to these counties,” Reasoner said. “These three counties were chosen due to the rising food insecurity, and being under-served in regards to minority populations, as well as the need for food assistance in these areas as our partner agencies are at capacity or the areas do not have agencies to serve the targeted population.”
The mobile food pantries are projected to provide food to an estimated 20,690 people in the three counties. Distributions from the pantries will take place once a month in Hertford County; twice a month in Bertie County; and at two separate locations per month in Northampton County. Fresh produce and shelf-stable goods will distributed at the mobile pantries, providing an estimated additional 483,333 meals.
The food bank will also have staff at the mobile pantries to help clients apply for SNAP benefits. SNAP, which stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is the new name for the federal food stamp program.
“It is through these awards and partnerships that we are able to continue our work and change the state of hunger in these communities each day, all year long,” Reasoner added. “The Humana Foundation award will ensure the Food Bank can meet the immediate need today, and sustain operations in these areas in the future.”
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased requests for food assistance across the food bank's service territory, Reasoner said. Many jobs in these rural counties are seasonal, and the Food Bank expects the need for food and resources to remain high for at least the next 12 months.
Reasoner also provided more detail Tuesday on the recent financial gift that's expected to provide a major boost to the food bank's efforts. She said the grant the food bank received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott last month was for $3 million.
She said Food Bank of the Albemarle's Board of Directors will decide how the grant — the largest in the food bank's history — is spent. The board's next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27.
"It is our desire that this gift, coupled with local investments, will provide transformational opportunities for the Food Bank and our approach to ending hunger," Reasoner said.
While Scott's gift will provide a tremendous boost to the food bank's efforts, Reasoner said the nonprofit will always need local donors' support.
"The MacKenzie Scott gift is significant; however, we do not want donors to think we don’t need their support," Reasoner said. "It is our hope that our donors will see that their donation can have an even greater impact because of Ms. Scott."