...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Steve Hallett, owner of F&H Print Sign Design LLC., finishes posting a wall sign that welcomes visitors to the new Teaching Kitchen inside Food Bank of the Albemarle’s new 44,000-square-foot expansion, Friday. The Food Bank is scheduled to host a gala this evening marking 40 years of helping feed the region’s hungry and food insecure.
Food Bank of the Albemarle will mark 40 years of feeding the region’s hungry and food insecure with a Saturday evening event that will allow it to show off its recently completed building expansion.
The Food Bank will host a 40th anniversary gala tonight inside the new 44,000-square-foot expansion to the agency’s existing building at 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City.
The gala starts at 6 p.m. and for many guests could be the first time they tour the expanded facility. Construction began in September 2020 and is now complete, except for a few minor flourishes here and there.
A centerpiece of the expanded facility is the new Teaching Kitchen, which is equipped with restaurant-grade cooking appliances. The kitchen will be used to provide residents nutrition education by hosting cooking demonstrations that include healthy foods and recipes.
Liz Reasoner, the Food Bank’s executive director, says the kitchen will improve the Food Bank’s odds in its fight against hunger, particularly among the region’s impoverished and those suffering grave illnesses.
“We know that poverty is a condition that almost always equates to hunger,” Reasoner said. “Along with hunger, these individuals face a life-threatening struggle with obesity and diabetes because of barriers to accessing healthy food.”
Looking to the future, Reasoner said the Food Bank wants to be more than just a source of food for needy residents. With the new teaching kitchen, the Food Bank hopes to provide affected residents healthier food options and recipes for the meals they prepare.
“Their limited food budgets allow only the purchase of salt-and-sugar-laden processed foods. We want to ultimately end the cycle of poverty, and that will not be possible without good nutrition,” Reasoner said. “We are positioning ourselves as more of a nutrition bank than simply a Food Bank, and utilizing the new Teaching Kitchen to help educate the community on healthy diets and healthy choices.”
The kitchen will be operated in partnership with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, and the Food Bank’s clients and 150 partner agencies.
Other features of the expanded facility include 80,000 cubic feet of cooler and freezer space and a Volunteer Center.
Saturday’s gala is a one-time event, as the Food Bank does not typically hold an annual gala. The event will honor the Food Bank’s many business sponsors and corporate partners, according to Food Bank Communications Manager Brian Gray.
The gala will include a short program with remarks by Reasoner, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Dr. Phillip Jackson, and Billy Zyliak, vice president of divisional operations for Food Lion, the latter of which, along with Sentara, is among the Food Bank’s corporate sponsors.
“In partnership with Sentara, Food Bank of the Albemarle is working to develop partnerships and programs that eliminate barriers to food but also give people the dignity of choosing their food, while also creating an environment where neighbors can access resources that will improve their overall quality of life,” Gray said.
The gala will also include a catered dinner followed by a silent auction and other entertainment.