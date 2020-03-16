Elizabeth City-Pasquo-tank Public Schools will continue to make breakfast and lunch available during the next two weeks while students remain home during the state ordered school closings. Food Bank of the Albemarle has partnered with the school district to make additional food available for families of students.
All schools will have meals available today, and beginning Tuesday there will be breakfast and lunch meals available for pickup at Sheep-Harney, Pasquotank and J.C. Sawyer elementary schools, child nutrition director Tammy Rhinehart said. Rhinehart was addressing the school board during an emergency meeting of the board, Sunday evening.
The meals will not be for students at those schools only, but for anyone who is one-year-old through school age, Rhinehart said. Parents can pick up meals at the schools and if they are not able to do that then arrangements can be made to deliver meals.
Volunteers working with Food Bank of the Albemarle have packed food boxes that families can take home in addition to the prepared meals.
Volunteers packed 1,000 boxes by noon Sunday, according to Liz Reasoner, executive director of Food Bank of the Albemarle.
That was expected to meet the immediate need for families of ECPPS students. Reasoner said additional boxes were being packed Sunday afternoon in the expectation that more food will be needed for Pasquotank families later and that other school districts also may request assistance for school families.
The boxes included cans of food with pop-tops that are easy for children to open, along with cereal, vegetables and canned tuna and chicken.
Other school districts in the area also are working on plans to assist students with meals.
Edenton-Chowan Schools’ plan — using its yellow buses to drive meals to students — was mentioned during Gov. Roy Cooper’s press conference. Details will be announced on Facebook and the district’s website. Perquimans also is planning to provide meals for its students. They have also told parents to check the district’s website for details.
Reasoner said there were 50 to 60 volunteers at the food bank Sunday morning and more were expected in the afternoon. The outpouring of support from the school district and community was amazing, she said.
Ginger Hurdle, the parent of a student at Northeastern High School, said she felt better about a difficult situation by knowing she could help in some way.
“I woke up this morning and said this was a great thing to do,” Hurdle said.
Her son, Sim Hurdle, a junior at Northeastern High School, was also helping. He said that in classes at school there had been discussions recently about how important it is for some students to get meals at school.
He said he believes it’s important to do things that will help people in the community.
And it’s fun, too, he acknowledged.
“Three of my friends are here with me,” he said. “It’s fun to work together with other people on something like the food-packing project, and it makes you feel good to know you are helping people.”
Delisha Moore, principal at Elizabeth City Middle School, said she was glad to be part of the effort.
“Most churches are closing down today,” Moore said. “This is our ministry.”
Moore said the volunteers included principals, teachers, parents and students from the schools, and others from throughout the community.
A lot of families depend on school breakfast and lunch, Moore said, and families need additional support as well.
She said she views the volunteer work at the Food Bank as an extension of what the schools do every day.
“We’re serving our community,” Moore said. “The work that we do is more than instruction, it’s also serving our families in time of need. And if that need is something to eat then that’s what we do.”
Moore said she had seen six principals and a number of teachers at the Food Bank in the time she was there. Nearly every school in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank district has been represented with volunteers, she said.
Roberta Manzer, a teacher at Northeastern, said a lot of Northeastern students had been helping out Sunday.
Andrew Harris, chief executive officer of the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, walked by with an armful of supplies and Moore noted the academy’s participation.
“It’s not about rivalry,” Moore said. “It’s about everybody coming together and making sure that the entire community is served.”
Moore said the work was moving at a good pace.
“I know I got here at 9 o’clock and it was already rolling,” she said.