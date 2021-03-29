Food Bank of the Albemarle is always in need of volunteers, but will be especially in need of additional help once National Guard troops end their assignment at the regional hunger-relief agency later this month.
Food Bank volunteer coordinator Brian Gray said the Guard troops' leaving will create "quite a gap in manpower" for the Food Bank.
"We've been incredibly fortunate to have the National Guard with us for about seven months now, but that assistance will be ending come mid-April," he said.
Gray said the gap will be about 1,000 volunteer hours a month that will need to be filled by the Food Bank's regular volunteers.
The Food Bank said its need for volunteers has increased over the past year, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began and many area residents "found themselves furloughed, out of work and seeking the resources of the food pantry for the first time." While the Food Bank's food distribution rose 53% over the past year, its base of volunteers fell by 60%.
According to the Food Bank, projects where volunteers are needed include:
• The Commodity Supplemental Food Program. According to the Food Bank, the monthly program provides boxes of food to seniors age 60 and older. Approximately 30-50 volunteers are needed each month to complete 2,900 boxes of food.
• Boxed or bagged food. Volunteers are needed weekly to sort, bag and box food that the Food Bank delivers to its hunger-relief partners and mobile food pantries across 15 counties.
• Bulk products. Volunteers are needed weekly to help bag up bulk products for distribution like dried beans, cereal or pasta.
• Produce sorting. Volunteers are needed to help sort the thousands of pounds of fresh produce the Food Bank receives each week from local retailers and farmers.
Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are also needed the third Wednesday of each month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the first and second Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers can find a schedule of days when they are needed online at www.afoodbank.org. They can sign up at www.afoodbank.org/volunteer.
All volunteers should schedule their time in advance with Gray by emailing him at brgray@afoodbank.org or calling him at 252-335-4035, ext. 113.