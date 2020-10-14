Food Bank of the Albemarle's "Walk for Hunger" has been canceled this year because of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean residents still can't walk to raise money for the nonprofit.
The Virtual Walk for Hunger will be held through the end of October. Residents can visit the food bank online at www.afoodbank.org to register and to have supporters make online donations to them or directly to the food bank.
Participants will raise money by walking their own chosen distance in any setting, either alone or with friends and family, and can raise money individually or as part of a team or as a team captain. Participants also are encouraged to use the social media hashtag #2020WalkForHunger to report how far they've walked and how much they raised.
Walk for Hunger, now in its 37th year, is typically held on the second Sunday in October. The walk raises money to support the food bank, which serves residents in the surrounding 15-county region. The pandemic has created a host of never-before-seen issues for the food bank and the residents most at risk of a lack of proper nutrition.
“COVID-19 has created many challenges for the communities we serve, from the health and safety of those most vulnerable to the financial and economic hardship,” said Liz Reasoner, Food Bank of the Albemarle's executive director. “There has never been a time in the history of the Food Bank with the kind of increase we are seeing in both need, and distribution, which has risen 62% since March.”
At the start of 2020, the region's number of residents considered food insecure was about 47,900, including nearly 14,000 children. Those numbers have risen since the pandemic sparked an increase in unemployment and business closures.
“The estimate of food insecure people in our area is now 65,070,” Reasoner said, including 20,440 children. "These are our veterans, families, and children facing hunger."
To register for the virtual Walk for Hunger or to donate visit Food Bank of the Albemarle online at www.afoodbank.org. At the same site, participants can download a pledge form to share with friends, family and co-workers.
Residents can also mail their donations to Food Bank of the Albemarle, P.O. Box 1704, Elizabeth City, NC, 27906-1704. Include "walk" in the memo line of personal checks.