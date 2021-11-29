Residents who rely on Food Bank of the Albemarle to help feed their families will soon have access to the agency’s planned demonstration kitchen.
The food bank is using a near $19,000 grant from the Elizabeth City Foundation to build a demonstration kitchen that officials hope benefits residents throughout the agency’s 15-county service area.
According to Brian Gray, the food bank’s communications director, the kitchen will mostly be used to demonstrate cooking techniques and to teach healthy recipes that incorporate local produce and food residents receive at the food bank.
“Demonstrations will be provided by area chefs and nutrition professionals to encourage healthy eating habits and best use of available food,” Gray said. “The demo sessions will also be recorded (and) live-streamed for viewing.”
Della Hicks, Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program educator with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension, will give the cooking demonstrations using food from the food bank, Gray said.
Earlier this month, the Elizabeth City Foundation awarded the food bank a grant for $18,815 to help create the kitchen. The food bank's award was among a total of $165,000 in grants that the foundation awarded to 15 area nonprofits.
Gray said the food bank will use its money to purchase commercial-grade kitchen appliances, including a stove, microwave, refrigerator and an oven.
“The kitchen will include restaurant-grade appliances and cookware, including a gas stove and oven, full size fridges, and microwave,” Gray said.
The kitchen will be located at Food Bank of the Albemarle at 109 Tidewater Way off Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City. The kitchen is being included as part of the food bank’s second phase of expansion, work which is set to begin early next year. When complete, the kitchen will include theater-style seating for as many as 30 people, Gray said.
Once the kitchen is up and running, a schedule of planned demonstrations will be posted at the food bank’s website at www.afoodbank.org around the middle of 2022. The learning sessions also will be recorded and available online at the food bank’s YouTube channel, Gray said.
Gray said the best contribution residents can make to the food bank is money. That’s because every $1 received amounts to about four meals for hungry residents. Businesses and organization that would like to host food drives should contact Peyton Scot at pscott@afoodbank.org. To host a virtual food drive, contact Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.