...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County has purchased the former Highway 55 restaurant building and will be moving into the new site once renovations are complete.
For the first time in its 42-year history, The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County has a home of its own.
The nonprofit that provides food to county residents who need it, has purchased the former Highway 55 restaurant at 293 Creek Drive in Hertford and will be moving its services there.
The Open Door’s new facility will need some remodeling before pantry service can begin. Until then, pantry services will continue to be offered at 220 D Ocean Highway South, Hertford.
Open Door officials declined to release the purchase price of the former Highway 55 building. They said the new facility will enable Open Door to better serve county residents considered food-insecure.
“This is a very exciting time for The Open Door Food Pantry as, after serving those in need in Perquimans County for 42 years, we will finally have a home of our own,” said Executive Director Rosemary Smith. “Now our challenge is to secure the resources necessary to renovate the building to better serve our clients.”
The Open Door Food Pantry entered into a strategic partnership with Food Bank of the Albemarle this year to increase the pantry’s size, and to further reduce food insecurity and hunger in Perquimans County.
“Food Bank of the Albemarle looks forward to the possibilities this expansion means for The Open Door Food Pantry and the people in need in Perquimans County,” said Food Bank Executive Director Liz Reasoner. “Helping our hunger-relief partners expand and grow is one of the key components of the Food Bank’s new strategic plan, adopted by our Board of Directors in 2021.”
The more capacity and distribution the Food Bank and its partners can build, “the more food will be delivered to the plates of families, children, veterans and seniors,” she said.
Dina Hurdle, chairwoman of The Open Door of Perquimans County Board of Directors, said the new facility will allow the nonprofit to expand its services and “truly meet the needs of our citizens who are food insecure and having hard times.”
The new facility also offers enough space for The Open Door’s state and regional partners “to come and help our clients and educate us all on the services that are available,” Hurdle said.