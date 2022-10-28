New Site for Pantry

The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County has purchased the former Highway 55 restaurant building and will be moving into the new site once renovations are complete.

 Reggie Ponder/The Perquimans Weekly

For the first time in its 42-year history, The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County has a home of its own.

The nonprofit that provides food to county residents who need it, has purchased the former Highway 55 restaurant at 293 Creek Drive in Hertford and will be moving its services there.


John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com