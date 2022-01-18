The Albemarle Food Pantry will be closed on Friday due to the arrival of expected winter weather, Food Bank of the Albemarle announced Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to mix with and then change to snow Thursday afternoon and evening before becoming all snow after 10 p.m. The chance of precipitation Thursday is 70%, the Weather Service said.
On Friday, rain and snow are likely in the Elizabeth City area before 3 p.m. Rain will likely follow until 4 p.m., after which both rain and snow are likely.
On Saturday, there will be a 30% chance of rain and snow before noon, followed by rain at 1 p.m.
Food Bank of the Albemarle said it will post updates to the pantry's schedule at both its Facebook page and website, www.afoodbank.org.