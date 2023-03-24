A play written by Elizabeth City State University graduate Tramar Pettaway as a tribute to his mother has been made into a movie.

“Footprints of an Angel” is based on a play that Pettaway wrote after the death of his mother, Shonda Pettaway. The movie centers around a woman named Claudette who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness but continues to be a rock of support for her son and other family and friends.