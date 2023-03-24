...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Actors Anthony Wilcox (left) and Julia Garrison are shown in a scene from the movie “Footprints of an Angel,” which is based on a play that Elizabeth City State University graduate Tramar Pettaway wrote as a tribute to his mother.
Grammy Award winning R&B singer Chrisette Michele is shown in a scene from the movie "Footprints of an Angel," which is based on a play Elizabeth City State University graduate Tramar Pettaway wrote as a tribute to his mother.
Actors Anthony Wilcox (left) and Julia Garrison are shown in a scene from the movie “Footprints of an Angel,” which is based on a play that Elizabeth City State University graduate Tramar Pettaway wrote as a tribute to his mother.
Grammy Award winning R&B singer Chrisette Michele is shown in a scene from the movie "Footprints of an Angel," which is based on a play Elizabeth City State University graduate Tramar Pettaway wrote as a tribute to his mother.
A play written by Elizabeth City State University graduate Tramar Pettaway as a tribute to his mother has been made into a movie.
“Footprints of an Angel” is based on a play that Pettaway wrote after the death of his mother, Shonda Pettaway. The movie centers around a woman named Claudette who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness but continues to be a rock of support for her son and other family and friends.
“She is indeed the angel,” says Pettaway.
Pettaway said his mother was as strong as the film’s Claudette character, even in the final days of her life.
Pettaway, 34, is an associate producer of the film and even has a five-minute cameo. He is from Long Island, New York, and has family in the Elizabeth City area. He attended ECSU, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and is now enrolled at ECSU studying for a master’s in elementary education. He also studied filmmaking at a college in New York when he was younger.
Pettaway discussed “Footprints of an Angel” on Wednesday, a few days ahead of an announcement of the film's release date. The announcement will be made at midnight Saturday, March 25, at the movie’s YouTube channel, Footprints of an Angel — The Movie. The official trailer and several clips are also posted at YouTube.
“Footprints of an Angel” stars Julia Garrison as Claudette. Garrison starred alongside Cedric the Entertainer and John Witherspoon in the 1998 comedy “Ride.”
Also featured in “Footprints” are Grammy Award winning R&B singers Chrisette Michele and Meli’sa Morgan and popular gospel singer Bettina Pennon.
Pettaway said Anthony Mealing, of New York-based Anthony Mealing Productions, reached out to him about four years ago and said he was interested in making his play into a movie.
“It’s indeed a blessing because I never thought it was actually going to happen,” Pettaway said.
After reading the Mealing’s screenplay for the film, Pettaway said he told Mealing there were a few conditions he would have to agree to before he’d give his final consent.
Pettaway’s first stipulation was the role of Claudette had to go to Garrison.
“Julia had to play the mother,” Pettaway said he told Mealing.
Garrison, who also sings, is a close friend of Pettaway’s and once performed at a Relay for Life benefit that he helped organize, he said.
Pettaway told Mealing the film also had to include Michele, Morgan and Pennon, and the producer agreed to those castings as well.
Michele plays a journalist named Roslyn and it was a role fit for her, said Pettaway.
“She was a natural,” he said. “This role is for her.”
Morgan plays the role of Nana and Pennon performs as the family pastor.
“If you know anything about gospel, you will never forget Bettina Pennon,” Pettaway said.
Pettaway was 24 when his mother died of cancer and being involved in the movie-making process has helped him come to terms with her passing.
“Working with the movie has brought closure for me,” he said.
Also involved in producing “Footprints of an Angel” was the company 4 Ring Media, according to Pettaway. The entire movie was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic under full federal and state safety guidelines in place at the time, Pettaway said. Much of it was filmed at locations in New York city, as well as other parts of the United States. The movie will be available for viewing via streaming online; Pettaway hopes to have it shown at film festivals.