A wildfire in Tyrrell County that sent smoke covering parts of the Albemarle last weekend is just under half contained, state forestry officials said Monday.
The Last Resort Fire has consumed 5,200 acres of private and federal land in Tyrrell County and as of 4 p.m. Monday was 45% contained, according to the N.C. Forest Service.
Significant rainfall throughout Sunday and into Monday dropped as much as an inch of rain in some parts of the fire and was an asset to the more than 80 firefighters committed to the blaze, the forest service said.
Residents living east of the fire in Columbia and in Dare County should expect smoke during night hours. Residents to the south of the fire near Belhaven, Pantego and Scranton should expect smoke early Tuesday morning, the forest service said.
There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged by the fire as of Monday. According to the N.C. Forest Service, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
On Sunday, a Type 3 Incident Management Team, which consist of state and federal assets, assumed command of bringing the fire under control.
On Saturday, NBC affiliate WITN in Greenville, reported that that fire began Friday morning on private land before spreading to the Pocosin Lakes Wildlife Refuge near Lake Phelps in Tyrrell County.
The N.C. Forest Service is reminding residents that flying drones over the fire to capture still or video footage is not only unauthorized, but also poses a danger to the drone operators and hinders the work of firefighters.
On Saturday, area residents woke up to the smell of burning leaves and smoky conditions throughout Elizabeth City as well as Pasquotank County. Smoke from the wildfire was reported from Weeksville to Dare County.
Also Saturday, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management posted on Facebook that depending on the wind direction, residents could be experiencing light to moderate smoke conditions in their area.