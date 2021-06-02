RALEIGH — The N.C. Forest Service lifted the burn ban in 26 counties on Wednesday, citing recent rainfall for reducing the counties' hazardous fire conditions.
“Recent rainfall across central and eastern North Carolina has decreased fire danger,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a press release. “With more rain expected across the area through the weekend, we should see even more improvement."
The ban on opening burning, which went into effect May 24, affected the following counties: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne.
Despite the lifting of the ban, Troxler urged residents to continue to "burn responsibly," make sure they have a valid permit, check the weather and "never leave a debris fire unattended.”