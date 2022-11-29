...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Forget the couch cushions, search NCCash.com for surprise money
Imagine finding $10 or more in spare change under your couch cushions. That’s the kind of surprise a quick search of the website NCCash.com could yield for some area residents.
More than 65,000 current or former residents of Pasquotank County are owed a total of $4.7 million in unclaimed funds, according to the N.C. Department of State Treasurer’s website NCCash.com. As of Tuesday, a little more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds were owed to North Carolina residents.
These unclaimed funds come from bank accounts, paychecks, utility deposits, stocks, bonds and more, according to the Office of the State Treasurer. The funds go unclaimed after the owing party loses contact with the intended recipient. Under state law, those funds must be escheated, or relinquished to the Office of the N.C. Treasurer for preservation.
“Unclaimed property can result from a person or entity forgetting they are due money, or from a move of location and forgetting to provide a new address,” said Dan Way, communications manager for the state Treasurer’s Office. “It also could result from a typing error in a house number or zip code in an address, a name change, or data loss from a business converting its computer system. As society becomes more mobile and steadily moves to electronic transactions, the risk of having unclaimed property has increased.”
Through the period of July 1, 2021, to June 30 the state was able to return $105 million to residents through its unclaimed funds program.
Camden County has the lowest number of current or former residents — 13,018 — who are due a total of $788,886 in unclaimed funds, according to the Treasurer’s Office.
Chowan County has 22,361 people who are owed more than $2 million in unclaimed funds. In Currituck County, there are 38,661 people owed a total of $2.7 million, and in Perquimans County, 19,034 people are owed a combined $1.4 million.
At the homepage of NCCash.com, click on the “search now” icon, which directs visitors to the search page. Residents must enter at least their last name, or if a business, the business’s name must be entered. By entering the zip code 27909 and the name, the search yields results more specific to Pasquotank County.
For instance, entering the last name Smith with the area’s zip code produces more than 200 results, with amounts in unclaimed funds ranging from $10 to $50 or more.
Residents who discover they are owed money can click on their listing to begin the process to file their claim. According to the website, the state processes claims in the order they are received. It could take as much as 90 days for the state to process the claim and disburse the owed amount.