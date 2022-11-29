Imagine finding $10 or more in spare change under your couch cushions. That’s the kind of surprise a quick search of the website NCCash.com could yield for some area residents.

More than 65,000 current or former residents of Pasquotank County are owed a total of $4.7 million in unclaimed funds, according to the N.C. Department of State Treasurer’s website NCCash.com. As of Tuesday, a little more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds were owed to North Carolina residents.