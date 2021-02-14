Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.