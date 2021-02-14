Painter and sculptor Alexis Joyner’s new exhibition “Forgotten Fruit” depicts the rarely noted evil of black women who were killed in lynchings.
The exhibition, currently on display in the gallery at Arts of the Albemarle’s The Center through the end of February, includes 27 paintings, each containing graphic images of women being hanged. In one, two children — presumably the victim’s — are also in the painting.
According to Joyner, there were some 150 documented cases of women being lynched in the U.S. between 1886 and 1957. Even so, the phenomenon is a little known and little discussed part of U.S. history.
“That’s why they are titled ‘Forgotten Fruit,’” Joyner said. “No one talks about the females who have been lynched.”
Joyner said that even the song “Strange Fruit,” which was recorded by Billie Holliday, referred to men who were lynched in the lines: “Black bodies swingin’ in the Southern breeze/Strange fruit hangin’ from the poplar trees.”
Joyner said he got the idea for the exhibit after coming across an account of a woman who was being tortured at Cross Keys in Boykins, Virginia. One of those involved in torturing the woman eventually got tired of listening to her wailing and shot her to death, he said.
That happened in 1831. The woman had been involved in the revolt led by Nat Turner.
It’s not widely known that many young women participated in Turner’s revolt alongside young men, Joyner said. And most of those involved in the revolt were teenagers, he added.
Even Turner himself, despite being described in some histories as “Old General Nat,” was only 31, Joyner said.
Joyner, a retired professor of studio art at Elizabeth City State University, said he spent about three years working on the 27 paintings that make up “Forgotten Fruit.”
“Some of the images came first and then I started researching,” Joyner said.
Joyner said he grew up in Southampton County, Virginia, which also happens to be where the Turner revolt took place. Joyner said his family grew mostly cotton, peanuts and corn.
This month’s exhibition at A0A is the second showing of “Forgotten Fruit.” The first was in Chesapeake, Virginia, at Dome of Canaan church.
Although some of Joyner’s sculptures are being shown along with the paintings and are for sale at AoA, the paintings that make up “Forgotten Fruit” are not for sale.
“It’s a body and I want to be able to keep it intact,” Joyner said of the exhibition.
Joyner said he hopes the exhibition is received in the spirit in which it was intended.
“It’s about education,” he said. “It’s not about anything else that somebody might try to inject into it.”
Joyner said he hopes the exhibit will be able to travel to a large number of locations and be seen by as many people as possible.
“I want the work really to speak for itself,” Joyner said.