A police veteran who formerly headed the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at College of The Albemarle is returning to Elizabeth City to take the police chief's job at Elizabeth City State University.
Tommy McMasters, current deputy police chief and police operations captain at N.C. Central University in Durham, will take over as ECSU police chief on Feb. 15, a press release from ECSU states.
McMasters succeeds John Manley, who retired as ECSU police chief in October after 41 years in law enforcement.
According to ECSU, McMasters was the top candidate of 11 considered for the chief's job. The Asheboro native will be paid $103,000 annually.
“We are fortunate that Chief McMasters is joining the ECSU Viking family," ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said in the release. "He brings decades of experience to the role, along with strong bonds with officers and law enforcement agencies in Elizabeth City and the surrounding counties."
Those bonds include three years as director of BLET at COA. Before leaving in January 2016, McMasters oversaw advanced law enforcement training for police departments and sheriff's offices in seven area counties.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten recalled working with McMasters when he was in charge of the BLET program at COA. He congratulated McMasters and said he looks forward to working with him and his staff at ECSU.
In 2015 when McMasters was running COA's BLET program, he was one of 20 people appointed to a panel convened to create policies to guide local police officers' use of body cameras.
Capt. Larry James, interim chief of the Elizabeth City Police Department, also welcomed McMasters and wished him well.
"Congratulations to Chief McMasters on his appointment," James said. "I wish him well in his new role and our continued partnership with Elizabeth City State University."
Dixon said McMasters' "knowledge and relationships" with other law enforcement agencies in the area not only will forge stronger ties with those agencies but also "help ensure the safety and security of students, faculty, staff, and visitors on our campus."
According to ECSU, McMasters has 22 years of law enforcement experience, serving as a police chief, deputy chief, patrol commander, special investigator, director of officer training and police officer. He also served in the U.S. Marines Corps for six years.
At NCCU, McMasters supervises five lieutenants and about 30 police and security officers. At ECSU, McMasters will oversee a department that includes 15 other sworn officers, six property security personnel, one clerical worker, and the campus's emergency management director.
Before taking the job at NCCU, McMasters was police chief for the town of Hamlet. He also worked as patrol commander at Fayetteville State University, another historically black university.
McMasters said he's excited about the opportunity to lead the ECSU Police Department and work with other law enforcement agencies in the region.
"As officers, we have the unique opportunity to change lives for the better while doing our job," he said in the release. "We mitigate nefarious activity on campus and vicinity while proactively teaching others about the law. I look forward to joining Chancellor Dixon and her team as we promote economic, social, and environmental progress for the people of northeastern North Carolina, the state, and the nation.”
McMasters holds a bachelor's degree from Strayer University and a master's degree in criminal justice administration from Grand Canyon University. He also is certified to train other instructors in active shooter situations, telecommunications and drug testing.