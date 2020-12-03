CAMDEN — Retired Sheriff Tony Perry has come out of retirement to serve the residents of Camden County again — this time as interim clerk of Superior Court.
“It’s exciting to be back working for the county,” Perry said on Thursday.
Perry, who served 17 years as Camden’s sheriff before retiring in 2018, has been appointed interim clerk by Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett following longtime Clerk of Court Paula Harrison’s retirement on Monday.
Tillett’s office announced the appointment on Thursday. Perry’s temporary assignment is for no longer than 30 days, at which time Tillett is expected to name a permanent clerk to finish the remainder of Harrison’s current four-year term, which expires in 2022.
Perry said he was at home on Thanksgiving Day helping prepare his family’s dinner when he received a call from Tillett, who asked him if he was interested in filling the temporary position.
Perry said he was interested in Tillett’s offer but concerned about how long he’d be expected to serve. After learning the position was for no longer than 30 days he said he consulted with his family before returning Tillett’s call to accept.
The former sheriff said the idea of him serving out the remainder of Harrison’s term sounded interesting, but the timing was not right for him and his family.
“I wouldn’t mind but not right now,” he said, adding that spending more time with his family was among the reasons he retired in 2018.
In North Carolina, clerks of Superior Court fall under the oversight of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts and their duties are mandated by state law. The chief role of the clerk of Superior Court is to maintain all court-related documents, which include both civil- and criminal-related matters. The clerk’s office also is where residents go to make payments on civil and criminal fines, such as traffic tickets or probation fees.
The clerk of court also serves as an ex-officio judge of probate, which gives them authority to exercise judgment in estate issues, such as foreclosures. The clerk of court also has a legal role in the child adoption process.
“There’s a whole lot to learn,” Perry said, of his new role.
According to state law, if a sitting clerk of Superior Court dies, resigns or retires before completion of their current elected term the senior Superior Court judge for that county must appoint an interim clerk to serve no longer than 30 days. By the end of the 30-day period the judge must appoint someone to complete the remainder of the unexpired term.
The Camden clerk of Superior Court webpage lists three people as deputy clerks of court. They are Karla Brooks, Angela Wood and Danielle Felton. Perry praised the current clerk’s office, saying it is staffed with several talented employees.
Harrison was in her third term as Camden’s top court administrator at the time of her retirement. She was re-elected in 2018 after running unopposed. Earlier in the year she defeated Monique Chamblee in the May 8 Democratic primary.
Harrison’s Republican opponent withdrew her candidacy in October 2018, just weeks before the mid-term election.
Harrison was appointed clerk of court at the start of 2009, succeeding the previous clerk who had retired. Harrison was elected to a term as clerk in her own right in 2010 and re-elected to a second term in 2014.