EDENTON — Cliff Copeland Jr., who became Chowan County's first county manager in 1979 and served until his retirement in 2008, died Friday at age 69.
Copeland was instrumental in historic preservation efforts in Edenton and in the development of the community's thriving tourism industry.
But at the end of his career Copeland found himself at the center of controversy because of a severe depletion of Chowan's fund balance that led to intervention by the state's Local Government Commission.
Former Chowan Commissioner John Mitchener III said this week that it was tragic that Copeland's involvement in the financial crisis will be remembered by so many people, because "he was part of so much that was good" in Chowan.
Mitchener recalled that Copeland did a lot for local and regional economic development and supported the expansion of county government services.
Copeland was "an above-average talent" and was approached from time to time by management recruiters from larger counties, but always turned down those offers because he loved his life in Chowan County, Mitchener said.
"If he gave you his word you could count on it," Mitchener said.
Because he valued his integrity, Copeland was especially hurt when in the aftermath of the financial crisis some people speculated that he had somehow profited personally from county funds.
Mitchener said Copeland approached him one day in downtown Edenton shortly after retiring. "He asked me point blank: 'John, do you think I stole that money?' And I told him no," Mitchener recalled. "But I told him I thought it could have been handled a lot better."
Mitchener said he believes an underlying problem was communication between the county manager and county commissioners regarding the county's finances. He said he thinks Copeland could have done a better job of communicating the county's financial outlook to the board. And in hindsight the board probably didn't exercise enough vigilance and didn't ask the right questions about the county budget, he said.
"Sometimes adults are reluctant to say, 'I don't know — please explain this,'" Mitchener said.
Mitchener, who became a county commissioner in 2010 — about two years after the financial crisis erupted — noted that a key to the county's financial recovery was a prudent refinancing of debt in 2013 when Zee Lamb was county manager.
Copeland was a graduate of Duke University, and Mitchener, a Carolina grad, said that he and Copeland had a lot of fun ribbing each other about the Blue Devils-Tar Heels basketball rivalry.
"He had a really good sense of humor," Mitchener said. "There was a lighthearted, outgoing side."
Mitchener said Copeland had a casual, easygoing way about him.
Copeland was born in Suffolk, Virginia, but grew up in the Woodland community in northeastern North Carolina.
He graduated from Duke University in 1974 with a degree in political science and later earned a master of public administration degree from the University of North Carolina. He served as assistant county manager in Stanly County before coming to work in Chowan County.