The attorney for former Elizabeth City Community Planning Director Carter Thompson informed the city last month that his client will file a wrongful termination lawsuit if a more favorable separation agreement than the one rejected by Thompson is not reached.
City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe, the city’s former interim manager, said last week he terminated Thompson on Dec. 9.
Thompson was given the option to resign on Dec. 9 but refused, a copy of her termination letter states. Thompson was on the job for only 11 months and earned $78,000 annually.
Thompson and her attorney Dan Merrell allege that Thompson’s termination was racially motivated and that she allegedly was subject to intimidation, harassment, threats and disparate treatment.
Buffalo vehemently denied those accusations in an interview on Tuesday.
“False allegations,” said Buffaloe, who served as interim city manager until Monday when new City Manager Monte Freeman began work. “If she files suit, then we will go to the hearing.”
In Buffaloe’s termination letter to Thompson he wrote she was being dismissed because of “several concerns about your leadership, supervision and work performance.”
“While serving as Interim City Manager, I learned of numerous complaints about your management, your attitude, your interaction with the public and community at large,” Buffaloe wrote in the letter. “I have personally observed some of these issues and others have been reported with such frequency and consistency that I have no doubt about their validity.”
In an email statement to The Daily Advance, Thompson said she is proud of her work for the city and that she was treated unfairly by her superiors.
“Not one shred of evidence of performance issues was made available to me and no performance evaluation or any other disciplinary method which is afforded to city employees was I afforded,” Thompson wrote in the email. “This situation was a systematic targeting, mobbing and retaliation at the highest levels for complaining to the City Council about disparate treatment and asking to be removed from my supervisor. This was a whistleblower case that was overlooked by City Council and staff.
“I proudly stand by my accomplishments and the job that I did,” Thompson continued. “A formal complaint has been filed with the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and further litigation is forthcoming. What the city is offering the citizens of Elizabeth City is corruption at the highest levels instead of doing their jobs they were hired to do.“
Thompson provided The Daily Advance with a copy of a letter Merrell sent Dec. 11 to city labor attorney John Leidy. The letter states that Thompson was given a “Resignation Agreement and General Release” on Dec. 9 and Merrell wrote to Leidy that Thompson “has no intention of signing the agreement.”
Thompson also provided The Daily Advance with a copy of the resignation agreement she was given but did not sign. It said in part that Thompson would receive a lump sum payment of $6,566.67 and $1,264.21 for accrued and unused vacation.
“If an agreement substantially more favorable to my client can’t be reached with the city, we will be filing a lawsuit for the racially motivated wrongful treatment outlined in my letter to the City Council members on Nov. 19, 2020, including now this racially motivated wrongful termination,” Merrell wrote in the letter to councilors.
Merrell told Leidy that Thompson has kept records “regarding the intimidation, harassment, threats and disparate treatment” she allegedly received from Buffaloe and city Human Resources Director Montique McClary.
“This disparate treatment has harmed my client mentally, emotionally and physically,” Merrell wrote. “She is entitled to be compensated for the treatment she has received from the city and from the individual city employees and officials involved.”
In an email Tuesday, McClary also denied Thompson’s claims.
“Those allegations are unfounded and those allegations are not true,” she said.
Merrell also wrote to Leidy that a lawsuit would result in media accounts that will not reflect “favorably” upon the city or the individuals directly involved. Merrell also requested that Thompson be reinstated until an agreement can be reached that is “satisfactory to my client and the city.”
Leidy said Tuesday he has not received any further letters from Merrell since the Dec. 11 correspondence.
In his Nov. 19, 2020, letter to City Council and Mayor Bettie Parker that Thompson shared with The Daily Advance, Merrell informed city officials that he had been retained by Thompson to represent her “regarding obvious racially discriminatory treatment she has been subjected to as the Community Development Director.”
Merrell listed several grievances, including that Thompson had been interviewed by a member of the Elizabeth City Police Department for alleged larceny of political signs displayed in violation of the city’s ordinance on political signs.
Merrell told city officials in his letter that the “interrogation” was allegedly initiated by Buffaloe and should have never occurred because Thompson was doing her job. Merrell alleges Thompson was not provided counsel by the city, was not read her Miranda rights and no Human Resource staff member was present during the meeting with the ECPD.
“My client was acting in accordance with her duty to enforce the city’s ordinance and no individual was deprived of their sign,” Merrell wrote. “They were stored in the city office and the owners were allowed to recover their signs.”
Merrell also told elected city officials in his letter that Buffaloe and McClary “willfully and consistently” encouraged insubordination of Thompson’s staff and undermined her efforts to manage the department within the guidelines of the city’s personnel policies.
“The lack of control and lack of support from the Interim City Manager and Director of Human Resources has been transmitted to her staff and has created a hostile work environment for Ms. Thompson to try and manage,” Merrell wrote.
Merrell’s letter to council and the mayor also alleges that Thompson was required to provide certification from her physician regarding her absences from work greater than three days because of COVID-19.
Merrell alleges in the letter that when Thompson requested the same certification for an employee in the Community Development Department she was told by Human Resources that “such certifications were not required for that individual who is currently in probationary status.”
Merrell also alleges in his Nov. 19 letter that Thompson had not received a performance review since beginning work for the city.
“She was told by Human Resources that she was still considered in (a) probationary period even though the personnel manual provides for a six-month review or a probationary period be extended by your supervisor, of which neither have occurred,” Merrell wrote.
Merrell concluded his Nov. 19 letter by stating the city should have a third party investigate Thompson’s allegations.
“This may avoid state, federal and non-governmental agencies becoming involved in a racial discrimination investigation of the city and the potential expensive lawsuit against the city and the individual managers of the city if my client’s grievances are not addressed,” Merrell wrote.
Buffaloe responded to Merrell’s claims in the letter to City Council and the mayor by saying, “Again, false allegations.”
When asked if City Council conducted an investigation into Thompson’s allegations, Buffaloe referred the question to Mayor Parker. Parker did not answer an email seeking comment and the mailbox on her phone was full and would not accept new messages.
“I’m not sure and if it was (conducted), I wasn’t privy to it,” Buffaloe said.
When asked if Thompson’s allegations were investigated by City Council Leidy said, “That would be a confidential personnel matter and I can’t discuss that.”
Thompson also provided The Daily Advance a letter she wrote to Buffaloe on Aug. 24, 2020, asking that she be removed from reporting to Assistant City Manager Angela Judge.
“I am formally requesting to be removed from under Assistant City Manager’s, Mrs. Judge, direct supervision and be placed under the Acting City Manager for management and leadership,” Thompson wrote to Buffaloe. “This request does not come without multiple interactions with Mrs. Judge that I have found very unprofessional, shocking, a liability for the City and could even be considered abusive. I have spoken to Ms. Judge about her behavior multiple times to experience that it only got worse afterwards.”
Buffaloe said he couldn’t discuss the letter because it was a “personnel matter.”
Messages left for Judge seeking comment for this story were not returned.
Editor’s note: After former Elizabeth City Community Planning Director Carter Thompson provided The Daily Advance with both a statement and documents related to her termination, she apparently changed her mind about publication of this story.
In an email Tuesday evening to Staff Writer Paul Nielsen, Thompson said the newspaper did “not have my authorization to publish any statement or material that (I) provided you.” She also threatened legal action against Nielsen and the newspaper if that statement or those materials were published.
Based on legal advice from our attorney, The Daily Advance is choosing to print Thompson’s statement and statements from the documents as part of its story about her termination because we believe it to be in the public interest to do so. Thompson did not include any stipulation on the materials’ use when she first provided them. In fact, a string of emails from her to Nielsen show just the opposite.
In one email, which included attached documents, she said, “This is the real story.” In a followup email, she urged Nielsen to “send me the story” when it was published because “I do not subscribe to the paper.” She said in a third email to “Please publish my statement verbatim.” In a fourth email, she urged Nielsen to be impartial when writing the story. “When you write this please be impartial,” she said. “(The) Daily Advance tends to show only one side of the story which is the city’s. Please do your job and publish all sides of the story and not just the city(‘s).”