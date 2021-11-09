Former city Human Resources Director Katherine Felton wants to bring 36 years of city government experience to City Council.
Felton announced Tuesday that she will run for one of the two Third Ward seats in the March 8 municipal election. Filing begins Dec. 6.
Felton started what is now the city’s Human Resources Department in 1981 and worked for the city until she retired in 2017. In that role, Felton said she “hired and helped hundreds of employees further their careers.”
Also as city personnel director, Felton had to attend all City Council meetings — something that gave her an up-close look at the inner workings of city government. She estimates she attended more than 865 council meetings during her long tenure.
That knowledge of local government “gives me quite an advantage” if she’s elected to one of the ward’s council seats, Felton said.
Currently, the Third Ward is represented by incumbents Michael Brooks and Kem Spence. Spence said earlier this year he plans to seek re-election; Brooks couldn’t be reached at the time about his re-election plans.
Felton said that if she’s elected she would make constituent service and listening to residents of the Third Ward a top priority.
“I will be a representative of all the people,” Felton said. “I would like to have regular meetings with people to see what their concerns are and what issues they think are important.”
Noting she’s lived in the 3rd Ward for 55 years, Felton believes she has a good grasp of its needs, and what she doesn’t know she said she’s willing to reach out to ward residents to find out.
“Rather than being self-serving as a city councilperson, I want the same comforts for other citizens that I want for myself and for my family, and if elected, I will work toward accomplishing these comforts for the people,” she said.
Felton would also like to meet regularly with the city’s department directors, saying they are the “experts” in city government.
“I would want to meet with the department directors to see how we can best fix the problems facing the city,” Felton said.
Addressing the city’s aging infrastructure, including fixing roads and water and sewer lines, is a critical issue facing the city that needs to be addressed, Felton said. She described some of the roads in the city as “horrible” and said they “take a toll” on residents’ vehicles.
Felton said using COVID-19 funds already allocated to the city from the federal government should be one funding source for infrastructure fixes. She also said the city needs to continue to actively explore grant funding.
“One of the first jobs I had with the city was writing grants, so I am familiar with that,” Felton said. “We need to use the professionals there to see what is available. We also need to reach out to other cities and towns to see how they handle funding similar problems.’’
Other priorities for Felton include affordable utilities and taxes, neighborhoods “free of empty, dilapidated houses,” and jobs that can help residents “provide a productive living for themselves and their families.”
Felton said she will run a positive campaign, saying it is time for fresh faces and new ideas on City Council.
“We need some fresh ideas,” Felton said.