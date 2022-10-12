Two former city councilors who voted to terminate former City Manager Montre Freeman a little over a year ago said the city should not rehire Freeman.
Former Third Ward councilor Michael Brooks and former Second Ward councilor Chris Ruffieux both said it would be a mistake to rehire Freeman.
Multiple sources have told The Daily Advance that Freeman is one of two finalists that will be interviewed by City Council tonight. The city has been without a permanent manager since Freeman was terminated without cause on Sept. 30, 2021.
Brooks challenged the current City Council to fully read the minutes of City Council closed sessions regarding Freeman’s firing. Freeman was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation about a month before he was fired. The city has never released the results of that investigation.
Brooks said the city can’t “move forward by going backwards.”
“Read the closed session minutes,” Brooks said. “If you read the closed session minutes and come up with the conclusion (Freeman) should be hired back that means you are in the wrong position. It shouldn’t be a race thing, it should be a right or wrong thing. You can’t base it on what race you are or what fraternity you are part of.''
Ruffieux likewise characterized the potential rehiring of Freeman as a mistake.
"I don't think it would be in the city's best interest to hire Mr. Freeman back," he said.
Former councilors Jeannie Young and Billy Caudle also both voted to terminate Freeman in what was a 4-2 vote. Neither could be reached for comment Wednesday.
Brooks and Ruffieux lost re-election bids in May, Young lost her bid for mayor while Caudle did not seek re-election.
Current councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence voted against Freeman being fired.