CURRITUCK — A former finance officer for the Currituck County Schools has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Commission alleging she was sexually harassed by the district's school superintendent and then unjustly fired.
Larissa York, the district's finance officer for two years, claims Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz sexually harassed her and then fired her on July 15, according to the complaint filed by her husband, Thomas York, an attorney. Thomas York said he also plans to file a federal lawsuit against the school district.
A spokeswoman for the Currituck County Schools said in a statement Friday that Lutz denies York’s allegations.
In her EEOC Charge of Discrimination complaint, Larissa York, who worked as the school district's CFO for two years, alleges Lutz touched her inappropriately while the two were in an unoccupied office for a meeting in February.
The complaint states that Larissa York jumped away from Lutz and sat down in a chair. From that day forward she claims she was subjected to “unwelcomed comments and other acts of intimidation” by Lutz leading up to her termination in July.
Almost immediately after she was fired, Larissa York advised the Currituck Board Education that she been the victim of sexual discrimination, Thomas York said.
Currituck Schools Public Relations Coordinator Melissa Futrell said the school district will fully cooperate with the EEOC and provide all requested information and “looks forward to a full and final resolution of this matter.”
“Following the termination of her employment with the school system, Ms. York made certain allegations against the superintendent," the statement reads. "The superintendent adamantly denies these charges. Ms. York has also filed a charge with the EEOC. The superintendent strongly denies the EEOC charges as well.”
In a memo dated July 21, Lutz outlined 19 different allegations apparently supporting Larissa York's termination. In it, Lutz also states that he met with York on July 15 and informed her he "had lost faith in her abilities to handle financial matters within the district." Lutz, the memo states, then gave York the option of resigning rather than termination. Larissa York, the memo states, advised Lutz she would not resign but instead would be getting an attorney.
Lutz's memo states that York notified Lutz on June 24 that the school district had a surplus of $1 million available to be placed in the district's general fund. According to the memo, Lutz asked York where the money came from and she allegedly responded, "I don't know."
Lutz then asked for a detailed analysis of the surplus in a week's time; the memo states York responded by asking for an additional week to supply the information. Lutz, according to the memo, granted the request.
Eight days later, according to Lutz's memo, York responded by saying an estimated $500,000 in savings was attributed to the district not filling teaching positions for 82 months. But Lutz said the data provided by York included 10 months of savings for a teacher who had remained "gainfully employed throughout the 2020-2021 fiscal school year."
Another worksheet provided by York, according to Lutz's memo, showed savings in multiple departments. But Lutz wrote in the memo that "some were not accurate or the transfer of funds (was) not authorized by the director" of the department.
Thomas York claims all 19 claims against his wife in Lutz's memo were fabricated.
"On the face they might be very convincing to somebody that doesn't delve into it," he said. "We have responses to every one of them, some that are completely frivolous (allegations). They are outrageously frivolous."
York said that Lutz not knowing about the $1 million surplus "reflects more badly" on the superintendent.
"How can a superintendent not anticipate a surplus when he knows certain services and certain things are not being performed because of COVID?" Thomas York asked. "(Lutz) is shocked because there is a surplus? It's just outrageous."
York said several school districts he contacted around the state have similar surpluses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There wasn't as much busing, some teachers did not have to be hired," York said. "They were not fully operating and that is just common sense.''
"Larissa was a devoted and highly competent chief financial officer, who never missed coming into the office during a COVID pandemic and who skillfully guided Currituck schools though these troubled times," York continued. "She has received great audits, including the soon-to-be released audit. Sadly, she is rewarded for this great work by not only being harassed, but by being fired."
A meeting between the Currituck Board of Education and the Yorks to discuss her firing scheduled Nov. 19 was canceled. In a nine-page letter to the district's five Board of Education members dated Nov. 17, Thomas York called the scheduled two-hour meeting a “sham.”
York wrote that two hours was “woefully inadequate” for what the two sides needed to discuss. He said he would condense his case against Lutz to five hours even though it would be difficult.
“(Lutz) was allowed nearly a week after her 'firing' to create many false claims to justify her termination,” York said. “But now Larissa is to be given only two hours of your time to dispute that defamation and to prove his improper conduct.”
Thomas York said Friday he was informed by the school district on Nov. 18 that the Nov. 19 meeting was canceled.
“They sent me word (Thursday) that they were canceling because my letter had caused some uncertainty — that is the word they used, 'uncertainty,'” the attorney said. “We were hoping they would give us some sort of fair hearing.’’
In her emailed statement to The Daily Advance, Futrell said it was Larissa York who declined to participate in the Nov. 19 meeting.
“Ms. York has been afforded an opportunity for a fair and impartial hearing before the Board of Education to review her concerns but has declined to participate,” Futrell said.
Thomas York said that taking his wife's complaint against Lutz to the EEOC first is “required” before any possible federal lawsuit is filed.
“They (EEOC) sometimes try to mediate and it’s been turned over to the Mediation Division,” he said. “They (EEOC) accepted the charges after interviewing us.”
York said if the issue is not settled in mediation then his wife will receive a “right to sue letter from the EEOC.’’
“Then we can file our action in federal court,” he said. “We would file it as soon as possible when we get that right to sue letter.”
Thomas York said his wife would get a “fair and honest” opportunity to make her case against Lutz if the case makes its way to federal court.
“We will be able to conduct discovery, depose people and gather all the documents, have witnesses available to us and subpoena them,” he said. “That is what we are headed for.”