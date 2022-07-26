Rich Olson

Former Elizabeth City Manager Rich Olson, seen in an interview with The Daily Advance in August 2020, is leaving his job as the town administrator in Argyle, Texas, at the end of August, a Texas newspaper is reporting.

 The Daily Advance

According to the Cross Timbers Gazette, the Argyle Town Council on May 31 approved an agreement with Olson to a “non-renewal of employment.”