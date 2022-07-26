Former Elizabeth City Manager Rich Olson, seen in an interview with The Daily Advance in August 2020, is leaving his job as the town administrator in Argyle, Texas, at the end of August, a Texas newspaper is reporting.
According to the Cross Timbers Gazette, the Argyle Town Council on May 31 approved an agreement with Olson to a “non-renewal of employment.”
Olson’s contract with the town was set to automatically renew on June 1, the paper reported. He has been the town administrator for a little less than two years.
Olson, who spend 17 years as Elizabeth City's city manager, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday morning.
The Cross Timbers Gazette reported that Olson is currently working remotely on an as-needed basis until his final separation from the town on Aug. 31. The paper also reported that Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston said at the May 31 meeting that Olson is “effectively gone.”
The paper also quoted Livingston as saying the decision to not renew Olson’s contract a “misguided and foolish decision.”
The Cross Timbers Gazette reported Olson and the town of Argyle had a pre-negotiated agreement to continue his regular rate of pay, about $70 per hour, as needed through the official separation date of Aug. 31.
Olson was the city manager in Elizabeth City from 2003 to August 2020. Olson announced on June 16, 2020 that he would resign as city manager effective Aug. 22, 2020. He started as Argyle’s town administrator in September 2020.