RALEIGH — A former Elizabeth City city councilor who drew national attention when his candidacy was challenged by a local voter has been named the new clean energy campaigns director by the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters.
Montravias King, who was elected to a 4th Ward City Council seat in 2013, will start his new position with the NC League of Conservation Voters Aug. 9.
When he was elected in Elizabeth City at age 22, King was one of the youngest elected officials in the country. His candidacy for the seat was challenged, however, by a local voter who claimed he shouldn’t be allowed to run because his local address was an Elizabeth City State University dormitory. The local election board initially agreed with the voter but was later overruled by the State Board of Elections, who stated King was a properly registered city voter.
After graduating from ECSU, King left Elizabeth City before his term expired. He went on to become a middle and high school history and civics teacher and most recently worked at the N.C. General Assembly as a legislative aide to several lawmakers. King earned a master’s degree in public administration from North Carolina Central University earlier this year.