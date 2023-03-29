A former Elizabeth City police officer has been indicted on felony charges of identify theft and larceny, according to court documents.
Brent Richard Powell, 38, of Camden County, also faces one misdemeanor count each of accessing computers, denial of computer service to authorized user and injury to personal property, according to copies of the indictments.
Powell was arrested March 17 after turning himself into deputies at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and was released after posting a $10,500 secured bond.
His arrest followed indictments issued by a Pasquotank County grand jury on March 13. An investigator with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office also signed the indictments.
Interim police Chief Phil Webster of the Elizabeth City Police Department said Powell’s employment with the department was terminated on Feb. 13. He said he couldn't release the reason for Powell's termination.
Webster said Powell was hired by the ECPD on March 6, 2019, and at the time of his dismissal his salary was $54,934. He declined Wednesday to release information on whether Powell had been suspended prior to his termination, saying he needed to check with city officials first.
According to the indictments, three of the offenses for which Powell is charged — identity theft and the two computer-related misdemeanors — occurred on June 14, 2022, and involved a female victim.
The larceny and injury to property offenses occurred Jan. 26 of this year and involved a second female victim.
According to the identity theft indictment, Powell is alleged to have “feloniously” obtained the identifying information, username and password to the victim’s credit card account. He then allegedly accessed her account and changed the email address, phone number and password of the account, according to the indictment.
For the charge of larceny, the indictment states Powell also “willfully and feloniously did steal, take and carry away” more than $1,000 of the victim’s clothing and accessories.
According to police incident reports collected and reported by The Daily Advance, Powell last filed a report in September 2022.