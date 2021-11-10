HERTFORD — The town of Hertford's former clerk publicly told members of Town Council this week she believes she was wrongfully terminated because she refused to accede to requests from them she believed her wrong.
Olga Simpson, who according to a member of council was fired by a split 3-2 vote on Sept. 13, publicly objected to her dismissal during the council's meeting on Monday.
Simpson said she expects many citizens are wondering why she is no longer town clerk.
"I am wondering that myself since I did nothing to warrant my dismissal and I was terminated wrongfully," Simpson said.
Simpson said she has requested a formal letter of termination from the town but had not yet received one.
"I am here tonight because I have not received such a letter," she said.
Simpson said she also was speaking out because "I wanted the public to know what happened in my situation."
Simpson said the town has personnel policies but they were not followed in her firing. She also believes her firing was retaliatory.
"In my position I refused to allow Mayor (Earnell) Brown to review and edit the town minutes," Simpson said.
Simpson, whose job duties as clerk included taking minutes at Town Council meetings and then writing them up for submission to council, said that at first she complied with Brown's requests to edit the minutes after she compiled them. She did so, she said, because she recognized everyone is fallible and capable of making mistakes.
Simpson said she also made edits to minutes based on suggestions from Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges. However, she said she later heard from another council member that the changes were not correct.
"After that I decided that I would no longer send the minutes out — that I would send them out when all of the council could read them at one time," Simpson said.
Simpson said Brown continued to request the minutes for review and to make edits that she deemed were necessary. She said one of Brown's suggested edits involved changing the wording of a motion, "which, as you all know, is incorrect to do."
Simpson said she told all council members to send any and all requests for minute changes to her via email.
Simpson said she was told not to forward to Councilman Frank Norman an email message she had received, even though it did not include any personal information "or anything in it that the public could not read."
Simpson said she was accused of attributing various statements and actions to Brown in an email message to council members. Simpson said anything she stated in the message was something Brown had actually said or done.
Simpson said she also refused a town official's request she notarize a document for someone who had communicated with her electronically. She said state law requires someone requesting notary service to be present in person.
Simpson also claimed that some officials alleged that her "tone" in emails was combative. She also said that no member of council ever actually told her what was wrong with the minutes she had prepared.
Councilman Quentin Jackson, who voted against Simpson's termination in September, also addressed council during the public comment portion of the meeting. He said he wanted to apologize publicly to Simpson. He told her he would fight alongside her even after he is no longer on the town council.
Jackson and Norman, who also voted against Simpson's termination, lost their reelection bids in the Nov. 2 town election. They were defeated by Sandra Anderson and Connie Brothers, who will be sworn in for four-year terms next month.
Jackson also asked whether the council would be hearing an appeal by Simpson in closed session later in the meeting. He was told council would not be hearing such an appeal.
Brown noted a closed session was scheduled after Monday's regular meeting. She also told Simpson the council would be addressing her concerns during the closed meeting.
Asked about Simpson's allegations on Tuesday, Brown said state personnel laws prohibited her from publicly responding to Simpson's remarks.
"These are personnel matters," Brown said. "To disclose, I can be charged with a misdemeanor. The town of Hertford’s attorney will prepare a formal response to Mrs. Simpson’s allegations. She will be given a hearing."