Reid The Perquimans Weekly Former Hertford Mayor Horace Reid Jr. dies By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer Jun 1, 2022 HERTFORD — The first Black person to serve as mayor of Hertford has died.Horace Reid Jr. served as the town's mayor from 2015-19. He was a town councilman who also served as the council's mayor pro tem prior to winning election as mayor. "We have lost a great community leader," said Hertford Town Councilwoman Connie Brothers. "He loved his community dearly."Reid worked for 47-plus years with the Edenton-based Economic Improvement Council.Brothers noted Reid was a trustee emeritus at Hertford's First Missionary Baptist Church and had a long history of service through the church. Brothers said Reid had been sick for a while prior to his death. She said she is saddened at his passing but is glad he is no longer suffering."He was a dear friend," Brothers said.The Perquimans County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People honored Reid in 2015 as part of its first class of honorees, according to Brothers.Earlier this year the town of Hertford also honored Reid by renaming the Community Center at 305 W. Grubbs Street the Horace Reid Jr. Building.Reid was unable to attend that ceremony because of his failing health. But speakers at the event celebrated Reid's legacy of service.Hertford interim Town Manager Janice Cole said Reid served the community well both as a town official and in his dedication to church and community activities."He was just a super person, first of all," Cole said. "He represented the town well and did many positive things."