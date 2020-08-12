Pasquotank County’s new director of information technology is no stranger to the area.
Ronald “Busz” Brown, who was hired as the county’s new IT director last week, most recently worked as the IT director at Hoffer Flow Controls, an Elizabeth City-based manufacturer.
Brown, who has over 26 years of information technology experience, began his new job with the county on Wednesday. He replaces Collin Flatness, who retired last Friday as the county’s IT director after 15 years.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said technology improvements are a major focus in the current fiscal year and that Brown is well-suited for the IT position. The county plans on implementing a new web-based planning and inspections software system as well as a voice-over-internet protocol phone system.
“We are excited to have Busz on board as Pasquotank’s new information technology director,” Hammett said. “With Busz’ experience, he will be able to quickly get up to speed with the county’s operations.”
Brown will be paid $70,029 annually.
In an unrelated development, commissioners also agreed last week to explore moving their meetings from Courtroom C in the Pasquotank County Courthouse to a permanent location in the building.
Hammett is recommending the county’s Public Defender’s Office move to the former Daybreak Adult Care site at 1407 Parkview Drive, which the county owns, and that the board use that 3,200-square foot space in the courthouse as a permanent meeting location for regular board and board committee meetings.
The County Clerk’s office will also be located in the new board space in the courthouse.
The former Daybreak property is 6,000 square feet. Hammett said the Public Defender’s Office will only need a portion of the space; the remaining space possibly could be used by other county employees in the future, he said.
Commissioners have limited access to Courtroom C and county Finance Committee meetings are held at the Pasquotank Library. A permanent space will also allow the county to set up state-of-the-art technology to broadcast its meetings, Hammett said.
Hammett told the board he will bring back a cost estimate for the move. He is recommending that county capital reserve funds be used to fund the project if the board decides to move forward.