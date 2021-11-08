Former Elizabeth City mayor Joe Peel announced Monday that he will run for one of the two First Ward City Council seats in the city’s delayed spring election, saying the city is at a critical crossroads and needs new leadership.
Peel, a former superintendent for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, served three terms as mayor from 2011 to 2017 after defeating incumbent Roger McLean in 2011. He easily won re-election in 2013 and 2015. Peel chose not to run for a fourth term in 2017.
Peel said Monday he is “offering his services one more time.”
“I decided that my experience would be helpful, having been in leadership roles and having served as the mayor,” Peel said. “I come with some pretty good knowledge of the city and its workings that will be helpful at this point.”
City officials have a goal of hiring a replacement for former City Manager Montre Freeman in February. Freeman was terminated on Sept. 30 after being on the job for about eight months.
The city is also looking for a new police chief and finance director, two positions that will be filled by the next city manager.
Peel suggested that the hiring of the new city manager could be left to the next City Council if there are not qualified applicants for the position. There will be at least four new council members after the March 8 election and Peel said the next city manager will want to know who they are working for.
“That is a critical hire at a critical point,” Peel said.
The First Ward will have two of those new councilors following the March 8 election. Incumbent Jeannie Young is running for mayor while two-term councilor Billy Caudle has announced he is not running for re-election.
Fourth Ward councilor Darius Horton has said he is not running for re-election and Gabriel Adkins resigned from his Second Ward seat last month. Peel said the turnover could deter “good people” from applying for the city manager’s job.
“It all depends, but that is a real possibility,” Peel said. “It really depends on the applicant pool. If they go through the process and they have good applicants, that is great. If they don’t, I think the current City Council needs to say, “We need to re-advertise.’”
The city faces major water and sewer issues totaling around $37 million over the next 10 days and Peel said the best avenue to pay for those fixes is through grants and federal monies.
The city has already received $2.6 million in COVID-19 federal relief money and another $2.6 million will be allocated next year. The new $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure legislation also allocates over $100 billion for water and sewer infrastructure improvements across the country.
“Money has become available and money will become available — it needs to be spent wisely,” Peel said. “The city needs to be in a position to take advantage of that. There will be lots of money available.”
City Council has been plagued by deep divisions recently on different issues and Peel said that needs to end. He said better communication may help improve that.
“You can treat people with civility and give people an opportunity to be heard,” Peel said. “But people also have to understand once the vote is taken things move on and you sort of get over it. If you have a council member that wants to be mean and ugly and that’s their personality, I can’t change that.”
Peel said one of his proudest accomplishments as mayor was putting a major strategic plan — Vision 2020 — in place that set the direction of the city for the past five or six years.
“It identified some things we needed to work on,” Peel said. “It made some improvements and as a result of that we are seeing a lot of growth in the city, growth in the downtown properties. Things started moving in a real positive direction and a lot of that can be traced back to the (Vision 2020) planning that we did.”
Peel said another highlight during his tenure as mayor was working with Pasquotank County to provide economic incentives that paved the way for the expansion of Tanglewood.
“I don’t think people realize what a huge deal that was,” Peel said. “It sealed Elizabeth City as sort of a retail center of the northeast (N.C.). The hospital is now moving out there. That (incentives) helped developed that whole corridor which has been a really good thing.”
City Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Johnson Biggs has also announced that he is running for a council seat in the First Ward.