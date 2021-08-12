The vacant PNC Bank building in downtown Elizabeth City could soon have a new owner.
Elizabeth City Realtor Sam Davis, the local listing agent for the former bank property, said Wednesday he couldn’t comment when asked if it's under contract. But Davis did say he is working with the real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield in Raleigh on a possible sale. Cushman and Wakefield represents PNC.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said she has heard rumors that the former bank is close to being sold.
“But I have not verified them, so I am not 100 percent sure,” Malenfant said. “If it’s true it is definitely good for downtown.’’
PNC closed its downtown branch in the nearly 15,000-square-foot building at the corner of Main and Water streets in September 2020. The property is listed for sale at $999,000.
The two-story building sits on a half-acre parcel and was built in 1978. The property features on-site parking and two drive-thru lanes.
The first floor has numerous offices along with three vaults and two bathrooms. The second floor has more office space, a large conference room, multiple storage rooms, two additional bathrooms and another vault.
Malenfant called the property a prime location downtown.
“It has parking, it has the drive-thru and it takes up a big chunk of the city block there,” Malenfant said. “The potential uses are pretty open. It would be a good place for a lot of things.”
Property tax records indicate that the building is owned by Centura Bank but PNC has owned the property since 2011, when it acquired the bank through its purchase of Royal Bank of Canada’s retail branch banks. RBC acquired Centura Bank in 2001.
Tax records show that the property is valued at $996,200 and annual property taxes are $16,200.
When it closed downtown, PNC bank’s operations were merged with those of PNC Bank’s Southgate branch at 1407 West Ehringhaus Street.