Rochelle building 2

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

An almost 100-year old waterfront property that Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. received as a gift two years ago is back on the market.

The almost 3,000-square-foot building sits on a tenth of an acre lot at 100 South Water Street and it formerly housed Rochelle Cleaners.