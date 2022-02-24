John Herbert White Small, a former Superior Court judge and longtime Elizabeth City civic leader, died Wednesday at his home. He was 96.
A lifelong resident of Elizabeth City, Small was so revered in the legal community that the U.S. Courthouse on East Main Street was renamed the J. Herbert W. Small Federal Building and United States Courthouse in 2009.
Small was elected judge of Superior Court of the First Judicial District in 1974 and also served as Senior Resident Superior Court judge.
He began his 52-year legal career in 1949 in private practice and he also served as district attorney.
Retired Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole described Small as a “giant of a man” as a judge.
“When I decided to run for Superior Court myself, he was one of the first persons that I contacted to get advice from,” Cole said. “(Small) was most helpful and very receptive. Judge Small gave me some awesome pointers.’’
When Cole first started in private practice, Small — who was on the bench at the time — demanded that attorneys in his courtroom be prepared and have respect for the court.
“(Small) demanded that you be prepared,” Cole said. “(Small) was a no-nonsense judge and we all need to pattern ourselves after him. I certainly tried.”
Attorney Phillip Hornthal never appeared before Small in court but served with him on the city’s Community Relations Committee.
“It was the very first Community Relations Committee,” Hornthal said. “I really got to know him serving on that committee and I thought so much of him and his wife. Just fine people.”
Small served three years in the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. The Navy sent Small to the University of Virginia for an accelerated program from which he graduated with a degree in civil engineering.
After being discharged from the Navy at the end of World War II, Small attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned a law degree.
During his professional career, Small was a member of the First Judicial District Bar, the American Bar Association and the North Carolina Bar Association. He also served as president of the Solicitors Conference and president of the Conference of Superior Court Judges.
Small was also active in his church and in the community. Small served as chairman of the board of deacons, chairman of the board of trustees and was a Sunday School teacher at Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church. Small also was a member of Rotary Club and Jaycees.
Small also served as chairman of the Albemarle Hospital Building Committee during the construction of the original portion of the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Small is survived by his wife of 70 years, Annette, of Elizabeth City, and four children.
A memorial service for Small will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Parr officiating.
Twiford Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.