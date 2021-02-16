An upcoming visit from his granddaughter prompted former Virginia Governor and U.S. Sen. George Allen to visit Elizabeth City last week to receive his COVID-19 vaccination.
Allen, the governor of Virginia from 1994 to 1998, and a U.S. senator from 2001 to 2007, received his first dose of the vaccination at Walgreens on Friday.
“The rest of the family is probably way more relieved about this than I am,” he said, laughing, during a phone interview Monday.
The former Republican governor and U.S. senator received the Moderna vaccine, which means he’s scheduled to return to the store in about a month for his second and final dose.
“I didn’t have any side effects,” he said, of how he felt within the first few hours of receiving the first shot. The next morning, though, he had a mild sore throat and he felt a bit achy.
Allen, who is 68, wanted to get vaccinated because his daughter and granddaughter are scheduled to visit him and his wife Susan at their home in Virginia Beach. He also has a son and a daughter-in-law who contracted COVID-19 and both recovered without serious illness, he said.
Allen’s goal had been to get vaccinated by Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, but that didn’t happen. He has neighbors who said they traveled to northeast North Carolina to get their vaccinations.
After Allen tried several times to get vaccinated in Virginia, one of those neighbors recommended he check Albemarle Regional Health Services’ website. There he could find information about clinics in northeastern North Carolina. He’d also seen reports of vaccination clinics over the state line in Moyock.
When news broke that CVS in Virginia would be offering vaccinations he grew hopeful he could receive the shots locally. However, after calling around to CVS locations in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Richmond and points beyond, he realized that none of the stores in his area were offering the vaccinations.
“I went as far as Danville,” he said in his effort to secure an appointment.
Then he learned Walgreens would be offering vaccinations starting last Friday. Allen went to the Walgreens’ website and clicked on the prompt to begin the eligibility process to register for a vaccination. The website directed him to the Elizabeth City store, as it is closest to Virginia Beach; the other two locations were in Edenton and Kitty Hawk, he said.
Allen was impressed with how thorough the online registration process was.
“It’s a pretty elaborate form,” he said, which required him to enter his driver’s license number, the last four digits of his Social Security number and information about his primary care physician.
“It’s two pages of fine print of things you have to go through with Walgreens,” he said.
Once finished with registering, Allen was asked to select a time to visit the store for his first shot. The appointments are filed in 15-minute increments, he said.
Allen said he was pleased with how smoothly the vaccination went once he got to the store.
“It was very well done,” he said, complimenting Walgreens and its staff.
He wasn’t alone in waiting for his appointment, as others were seated socially distanced outside the pharmacy.
Allen said other commercial pharmacies could learn from Walgreens’ example of how to host the vaccinations.
“They were perfect,” he said.
Allen said he called his local Virginia health department and asked to have his name removed from the registration list.
On Friday, Allen posted photos to social media of him receiving his vaccination at Walgreens. He said a few people had criticized him on Facebook about coming to North Carolina and he understood their concerns. Several Virginia residents also commented on his Facebook post that they, too, had gone to North Carolina for their vaccinations.
On Monday, a woman working in the pharmacy at the Elizabeth City Walgreens said they did administer COVID-19 vaccinations this past weekend. She said she did not know how many people the store vaccinated or if the store will be administering vaccinations this weekend.
On its website, Walgreens states that limited vaccine supplies are available in select areas. To learn more about Walgreens’ vaccination program, visit the store at walgreens.com.