The first quarterly forum for citizens to ask questions of Elizabeth City leaders on issues facing the city will be held Wednesday.
The event is being billed as an “Elizabeth City Community Public Forum” and will be held at the city’s fire station at 410 Harney Street from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
A post on the Elizabeth City Police Department’s Facebook page said that all community residents are invited to attend. Interim City Manager Richard Hicks said police Chief Larry James are spearheading the forum.
“Citizens are encouraged to attend and express their complaints, concerns and ideas,” the police department Facebook page states. “This forum is an opportunity for the community to meet city department heads.”
Hicks told City Council last month during a discussion on recent shootings in the city of his plan to hold quarterly forums with the public. He said at the time the quarterly forums would be “listening sessions” for city officials to hear residents’ concerns.
Hicks said Thursday that department heads from Parks and Recreation, Public Utilities and Community Development, along with James and Fire Chief Chris Carver, will join him at the forum.
“We will be there to listen to the citizen’s concerns,” Hicks said. “We want to know what they are thinking. We want to find out issues that we should be aware of.”
Mayor Bettie Parker said having forums with citizens is “super important” and that she plans to attend. She added that when she was first elected that she urged councilors to have ward meetings with their constituents on a quarterly basis.
“You have to stay in contact with the people you are representing to have a feel for what their concerns are,” Parker said. “They (citizens) are wondering what is the council doing? What is the mayor doing? We don’t have a permanent manager, we don’t have a finance director. These things can be addressed when we have these types of forums.”
Carver said the forum will be held in the engine bays at the Harney Street station and that there will be room for at least 50 people.
“We are going to pull the trucks out and do it right there,” Carver said.