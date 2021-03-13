The College of The Albemarle Foundation expects to close the sale of The Pines on or before Monday and anticipates introducing the new owner-operator to the public next week.
“I’m hoping that we’re less than a week away from an announcement,” COA Foundation Board of Directors Chairman Doug Gardner said Wednesday. “We’re very close and want to introduce the new owners to the community.”
Although the identity of the buyer remains confidential under the terms of a non-disclosure between the buyer and the COA Foundation, Gardner confirmed that the buyer intends to operate The Pines as a golf course.
The buyer likely will hold a news conference next week to describe plans for the golf course and associated facilities such as the clubhouse.
Gardner said he believes the public will be pleased with the new owners and their plans for the course.
“We’re very excited about the offer that we got,” Gardner said.
The sale price remains confidential under terms of the non-disclosure agreement, but Gardner noted the COA Foundation received five offers on the property.
Gardner said the COA Foundation has gotten great support from the public during the marketing of the property. Volunteers, including local golfers and neighboring residents, have in some cases brought their own mowers to The Pines to help keep the course looking good and have walked the course to pick up pine cones and other debris.
“They wanted to keep up the curb appeal,” Gardner explained.
Businessman Bill Taylor donated The Pines to the COA Foundation in 2017. Not long afterward, the foundation board voted to partner with YMCA of South Hampton Roads to operate the facility. Under the agreement, the Y would manage The Pines’ golf course, swimming pool and other facilities.
Citing operating losses, YMCA officials began asking for local government help for The Pines in 2019, warning that without it, the facility might have to be closed. Both Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County gave the YMCA $25,000, while the joint city-county Tourism Development Authority gave the YMCA a $5,000 grant to help market The Pines outside the area.
Citing operating losses of about $400,000 at The Pines, the YMCA surrendered complete ownership of the facility back to the COA Foundation on Dec. 31. Both the YMCA and the foundation said while some of the operating loss happened before the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crunch caused by the health crisis exacerbated the financial hit.