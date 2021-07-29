As part of the U.S. Coast Guard’s upcoming 231st anniversary, residents are invited to attend an online event honoring the men and women of the seagoing service.
The Coast Guard Foundation will host its inaugural Heroes of the Coast Guard livestream event on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
According to a foundation news release, actor Gary Sinese will make an appearance, as will and Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz and Vice Adm. Linda Fagan.
The celebration will coincide with the Coast Guard’s 231st birthday. The hour-long event starts at 7 p.m.
To register for the event via Facebook, enter Heroes of the Coast Guard in the Facebook search field and follow the links.
The U.S. Coast Guard traces its origins to Aug. 4, 1790 when President George Washington signed into law the Tariff Act. The act authorized the construction of 10 vessels, or "cutters" to be used to enforce U.S. taxes and to prevent smuggling on the open seas.