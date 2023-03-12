ECSU founders day convocation, 2023

Hilda Pinnix-Ragland, managing partner for the executive search and consulting firm AHK Global Resources, speaks at Elizabeth City State University's 132nd Founders Day Convocation in the auditorium of the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center, Friday morning. Seen seated on the right is ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A managing partner in the executive search and consulting firm AHK Global Resources says historically black colleges and universities like Elizabeth City State University serve an important role in North Carolina and predicts ECSU's enrollment will only continue to grow.

"You are explosive," Hilda Pinnix-Ragland told the audience at ECSU's 132 Founders Day Convocation at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center on Friday. "I believe (enrollment) will be 5,000 and continue to grow. There is no stopping you now."