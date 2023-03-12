Hilda Pinnix-Ragland, managing partner for the executive search and consulting firm AHK Global Resources, speaks at Elizabeth City State University's 132nd Founders Day Convocation in the auditorium of the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center, Friday morning. Seen seated on the right is ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon.
A managing partner in the executive search and consulting firm AHK Global Resources says historically black colleges and universities like Elizabeth City State University serve an important role in North Carolina and predicts ECSU's enrollment will only continue to grow.
"You are explosive," Hilda Pinnix-Ragland told the audience at ECSU's 132 Founders Day Convocation at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center on Friday. "I believe (enrollment) will be 5,000 and continue to grow. There is no stopping you now."
ECSU was one of five University of North Carolina campuses that grew in enrollment last year, Pinnix-Ragland said. And three of those five schools are HBCUs, she said.
She also noted that ECSU has been recognized as the most affordable HBCU in America.
"Not only are you affordable, but the education you get here is is superb," she said.
And ECSU is growing not only because of the affordable and quality education it offers, but also because of the "sense of inclusion, sense of belonging" it provides, Pinnix-Ragland said.
"Elizabeth City State University, you're on a roll," Pinnix-Ragland said.
Pinnix-Ragland, a native of Hillsborough who graduated from N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, went on to become an energy consultant for the Tennessee Valley Authority and Duke Energy. She rose to the role of vice president of corporate public affairs with Progress Energy, the first African American woman to serve as a vice president for the company.
Pinnix-Ragland said attending an HBCU was a great decision in her own life. The benefits she derived from the experience include confidence and courage, she said. She entered the business world with confidence to rise to the top and to speak up at the table, she said.
"And students, I know you can do it as well," she said.
Pinnix-Ragland told students in the audience, "When you go out in the world, hold your head high."
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon, in her introduction of Pinnix-Ragland, said the convocation speaker "took me under her wing" and had been a mentor to her.
"That pouring in me has brought me to where I am today," Dixon said.
ECSU's annual Founders Day Convocation commemorates both the school's founding in 1891 as the Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School and the role of the school's founders: Hugh Cale, who represented Pasquotank County and introduced the bill founding the school in the N.C. General Assembly; Peter Weddick Moore, the school's first principal; and John Henry Bias, its first president.
"We pay tribute to the founders, because had it not been for them we would not be here," Pinnix-Ragland said.
She said ECSU's founders saw the need for a college in northeastern North Carolina.
"It is by understanding our history that we understand where we are going," Pinnix-Ragland said.
Pinnix-Ragland pointed out that the founding of N.C. A&T took place six days after ECSU's founding. She said ECSU and other HBCUs in North Carolina played a pivotal role in the struggle for freedom.
The Rev. Ricky L. Banks, giving a memorial prayer, thanked God for the founders' vision and celebrated that good days have outweighed bad days for the institution.
Miss ECSU Tonea Williams recalled the founding in 1891 and cited the three founders.
"Because of the founding fathers' sacrifices, we are compelled to do our best, to give our best, and to achieve our best," Williams said.
James Cherry, president of the ECSU National Alumni Association, recognized members of the founders' families in the audience for Friday's event.
A number of descendants of John Henry Bias attended the convocation. James Cofield, who is Bias' grandson, welcomed people to the convocation on behalf of his family.
"It is such a pleasure to always have the Bias family join us for this celebration," Dixon said.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers said the convocation is an opportunity to honor "the rich legacy of this university."
"This university brings vitality to our city," Rivers said. "This university brings commerce to our city. This university brings culture to our city."
Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charles Jordan said Dixon and the staff at ECSU are moving the university to new heights.
ECSU Board of Trustees Chairwoman Stephanie Johnson praised the work of the founders.
"Our founders worked diligently to establish a firm and sustainable foundation for this institution," Johnson said.
ECSU Foundation Board Chairwoman Kimrey Rhinehardt said she thinks often about the founders' dreams.
"The dream is never finished," Rhinehardt said. "We can be more. We can do more. We are just getting started."
ECSU Board of Visitors Chairman Bryan Spence said the event was a celebration of ECSU's past, present and future.