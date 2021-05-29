A retired soldier, a retired judge, a professor and a business adviser have been honored for their long efforts to promote unity across racial lines.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission presented its prestigious Witherspoon-Harris awards on Friday to Russ Haddad, Daniel Serik, J.C. Cole and Hirendranath Banerjee.
The award is named for the late Cader Harris, a white business owner, and the late W.C. Witherspoon, a retired black educator who in the 1980s became the first African-American elected to the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners since Reconstruction.
The commission presented the awards during an hour-long ceremony held at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center. In addition to the awards, the commission also presented certificates to nearly 100 area businesses, and city and county agencies.
Haddad, who now lives in Chapel Hill where he works as a strategic business adviser for WRAL Digital Solutions, had to attend the ceremony via Facebook.
“Mr. Harris and Mr. Witherspoon have a legacy of respect, dignity and grace and to be associated with them through this award, it’s really both humbling and an honor,” Haddad said, who was addressing the audience from a phone placed on a window ledge.
To emphasize the importance of the Community Relations Commission’s purpose, Haddad referred to the protests held in the last month following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
“As we’ve seen over the last several weeks, the work of Mr. Harris and Mr. Witherspoon remains important,” he said. “The work of the CRC to bring greater understanding among people of different backgrounds remains constant.”
Haddad served in several capacities while living in the Elizabeth City community for two decades. He’s a former member of the boards of the Port Discover Hands-on Science Center, Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle and the Albemarle Family YMCA. He was a member of the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club and while working in the administration at Elizabeth City State University he helped create the Viking Volunteer Corps and the Vikings Care Food Pantry, according to his biography.
Serik is a retired U.S. Army and Army National Guard staff sergeant. He is a combat veteran of the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama and the Persian Gulf War. Serik is a member of several veterans organizations and has worked since the early 2000s to organize Veterans Day and Memorial Day celebrations, plus other events that promote and raise awareness of patriotism.
“Thank you. I’m proud and honored to represent my brothers and sisters of VFW Post 6060. I am humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Serik, who is a native of Philadelphia. “My cause and the cause of the VFW is patriotism, simply put. It is through patriotism that we believe we can unite and be one as a community.”
Banerjee is a biology professor at ECSU and has been a member of the CRC for 12 years. His educational background spans several universities and includes several degrees, including a doctorate in molecular biology from Howard University, and his years of research have focused primarily on cancer.
Banerjee praised Elizabeth City as a great place to work and live, and where he and his wife Nandita raised their children.
“This is a great city, this is a great place to live, to grow, to love each other. That’s my message,” said Banerjee, who is the immediate past chairman of the commission. “Thank you very much. I feel humbled to get this award.”
Cole began his career as a District Court judge in 1994 before being elevated to the Superior Court bench in 2009. He retired as a Superior Court judge on March 31. He described his judicial philosophy as one that treated all people equally, especially those who appeared before him in the courtroom.
“My judicial philosophy is one that when I’m sitting on that bench and the person who is standing there before me in an orange jumpsuit, that in God’s eyesight, we are all the same. We are all his children.”
The businesses and city and county agencies recognized Friday with certificates included Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Albemarle Regional Health Services, the Inter-County Public Transportation Authority, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Salvation Army, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center, River City Community Development Corps., Elizabeth City alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club, The Daily Advance, Swimme & Son, Holley-Fonville Photography/Greek, CVS, Todd’s pharmacies, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacy, ALDI grocery store, Food Lion, Walmart, Adkins Memorial Funeral Home, Beach Rivers Funeral Home, Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Twiford Funeral Home, the city of Elizbeth City departments, the Pasquotank County departments, state and federal agencies, area colleges and universities and volunteers Mary Fischman, Kiera Gilliam, Josh Goninan, Katherine Copeland, Courtney Williams, Tonette Glasper, Lynn Scott, April Onley, Pedro Holley, Shahjehan Khan.