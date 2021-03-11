A retired educator who now operates a daycare center.
A retired community college instructor and former member of the UNC Board of Governors.
A retired Army colonel who served on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon.
The associate head coach at Ohio State University who played on ECSU’s 1971-72 CIAA championship football team.
All four are alumni of Elizabeth City State University who will receive the Chancellor’s Legacy Award during Saturday’s 14th annual ECSU Founders Day Gala.
ECSU’s 1971-72 CIAA championship team will also be presented with Chancellor’s Legacy Awards during the gala, which because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be held virtually for the first time ever.
This year’s Chancellor’s Legacy Award recipients include Mary L. Cates of the Class of 1961; Dr. Laura Walton Buffaloe of the Class of 1965; Col. Richard Harrison of the Class of 1994; and Larry Johnson of the Class of 1973.
After earning a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from ECSU in 1961, Cates went on to earn a reading specialist certification from East Carolina University. An educator for 32 years, she taught language arts in the third, fifth and eighth grades.
Following her retirement, Cates opened an in-home daycare center for children which she still operates.
For the past 15 years, Cates has served as chairwoman of the homecoming activities sponsored by the ECSU National Alumni Association, helping raise nearly $400,000 for student scholarships. She also has served as president of the Eva J. Lewis ECSU Alumni Chapter in Greensville and as secretary and second vice president of ECSU’s National Alumni Association. She also is a 2003 recipient of the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education Award.
After graduating with a business education degree from ECSU, Buffaloe went on to earn a master’s degree from North Carolina Central University and a certificate of advance graduate study degree and a doctorate in education from Virginia Tech University.
An Elizabeth City native, Buffaloe began her career teaching 8th grade in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools before leaving to teach business at Gumberry High School in Northampton County. She would go to become a college instructor at Halifax Community College and spend the rest of 40-year career as an educator teaching in the North Carolina Community College System.
In 2006, Buffaloe was appointed to the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors, serving until 2013.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and being commissioned as an Army officer, Harrison reported for duty at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he served as an Avenger/Stinger platoon leader and battery executive officer. He would go on to earn a master of arts degree in policy management from Georgetown University, and a master of science degree in strategic military studies from the U.S. Army War College.
After numerous commands, Harrison was assigned to the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, where he served as the division chief for the Protection Division, Joint Staff J-3. From June 2017 to June 2019, he served as the executive assistant/executive officer to the Joint Staff J-3.
His numerous awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit Medal, the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Joint Service Achievement Medal.
While at ECSU, Johnson played on the 1971-72 Vikings football team that won the CIAA championship. He also was named an NAIA All-American and all-conference player.
After graduating with a degree in health and physical education in 1973, Johnson played a year in the NFL with the team now known as the Washington Football Team.
Johnson would go on to coach high school football in Maryland and Virginia for 20 years. He then coached at Penn State University for 18 years before joining the football staff at Ohio State University as a defensive line coach in 2014. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2019.
Johnson was inducted into ECSU’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.
Because the gala will be entirely online each Chancellor Legacy Award honoree will give a pre-recorded acceptance speech that will be played during the event. The gala will feature a lobby reception starting at 6:30 p.m., presentation of the Chancellor’s Legacy Awards at 7 p.m., and a DJ and live entertainment at 8 p.m.
The Elizabeth City State University Foundation is hoping to raise $100,000 from Saturday’s event to support student scholarships. Tickets are $125 and as of Tuesday, approximately 200 had been sold. For tickets and other information, contact the ECSU Office of Communications and Marketing at 252-619-3305.