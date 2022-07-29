...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 4
Chris and Jennifer Purcell
Jennifer and Chris Purcell (center left and right) are flanked by Tom Baber (left), franchise owner of Money Mailer of Mercer in Somerset County, a franchisee with IHOP, and chairman of the International Franchise Association’s Franchisee Forum; and David Barr, chairman of the IFA board and chairman of PMTD Restaurants and managing director of Franworth.
Jennifer and Chris Purcell (center left and right) are flanked by Tom Baber (left), franchise owner of Money Mailer of Mercer in Somerset County, a franchisee with IHOP, and chairman of the International Franchise Association’s Franchisee Forum; and David Barr, chairman of the IFA board and chairman of PMTD Restaurants and managing director of Franworth.
CAMDEN — No one else filed Friday for the three open seats on the Camden County Board of Education in this fall's school board election.
That means the Nov. 8 election for the three seats will feature four candidates: incumbents Jason Banks and Chris Purcell, second-time candidate Eleanora Doane-Butts, and first-time candidate Magen Brinson O’Neal.
Sissy Aydlett, who currently holds the third seat, is not seeking re-election because she won the Republican primary in May for an at-large seat on the Camden Board of Commissioners. She's running unopposed for that seat in November.
Both Banks and Purcell are seeking second four-year terms.
Doane-Butts, who first ran for a school board seat in 2018, said she’s running this year because she wants to make sure Camden students get the best education.
“As a school board member I want to make it possible for students, parents, bus drivers, administrators and the community to have more input in the education of our students,” she said in an email. “I am very passionate about education and I hope the residents of Camden County will give me the opportunity to serve.”
O’Neal, the daughter of a teacher and coach, said she's running to ensure teachers get the resources “they need and deserve to do their job.” She also wants to help parents “bridge the communication gap” so they can get the school resources their child needs. She also wants to “be a voice for students,” not just those doing well in the classroom but “also the ones that don’t have the voice to be heard.”