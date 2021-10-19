Elizabeth City police have arrested a fourth suspect in the shooting death of a city man in June.
Michael Wendell Lino Jr., 19, of the 300 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was being held Monday in lieu of a $382,000 bond for a host of charges, including several connected to the shooting death of Daquan Mercer on June 9.
Police have said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Herrington Road and B Street around 1:10 a.m. on June 9. When officers arrived, they found Mercer, 21, of the 1000 block of Maple Street, lying in a grassy area. He had already died after suffering several gunshot wounds.
According to police, Lino was arrested Monday after officers found him sitting inside a vehicle in the 700 block of Richardson Street. Lino, who was taken into custody without incident, was processed for grand jury indictments charging him with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.
Lino also was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into occupied property. Warrants indicate those charges are connected to the shooting of Lajuana Montay, a second victim in the June 9th shooting incident that killed Mercer. Montay, 22, of Pittsburgh, was treated for his injuries and released from medical care, warrants state.
Lino was also arrested Monday on misdemeanor warrants charging him with probation violation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to police, he's due in court on the misdemeanor charges on Nov. 18. No court date has been set for the felony charges.
Three other suspects have already been arrested in connection with Mercer's death.
Kennedy Griffin, 20, of the 100 block of Walnut St., Elizabeth City, was served grand jury indictments in July charging her with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit murder.
An unnamed juvenile was served juvenile petitions on June 28 charging them with being an accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice in Mercer's death. In North Carolina, a juvenile is someone younger than 16.
Griffin was being held at Albemarle District Jail without bond on the murder charge and a $50,000 secured bond for the other charges. The unnamed juvenile was being held at a juvenile detention center in Greenville, police said.
The arrests of Griffin and the juvenile followed the arrest of Kiya Elizabeth White, 18, of the 100 block of Swains Lane, Barco, on June 15. White was taken into custody by Currituck Sheriff’s deputies and charged with murder in connection with Mercer's death. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Police said Mercer’s shooting death remains an active investigation. Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.