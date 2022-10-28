...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The completion of Elizabeth City’s past due audits will reveal what led to the delay and who is responsible for the city’s financial books being in disarray, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Thursday.
Two staff members from the Local Government Commission, a part of Folwell’s office, spent most of last week in the city helping staff complete the necessary records to have the audits completed by an outside firm as required by state statue. LGC staff are set to return next month to complete more work.
Elizabeth City and the LGC entered into a Financial Accountability Agreement last month in an effort to get help get the city current with its financial bookkeeping, which led to the audits being late. The city has been on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List since September 2021.
The city’s 2020-21 audit was due last Oct. 31 but financial bookkeeping problems dating back to the summer of 2020 has delayed its completion. Since that audit is not complete the city’s 2021-22 audit that is due Monday will also be late.
One issue causing the delay of completing the audits is that the city did not reconcile its books for 15 to 16 months starting in the summer of 2020. The city started that catchup process in September 2021 and the books are now current.
“I think the first thing that the audits are probably going to show is what the heck happened and who is really responsible for it having it happen,” Folwell said. “It seems to be it is something nobody has taken credit for.”
Folwell was in the city on Oct. 17 for a previously scheduled forum at the College of The Albemarle but he spent extra time talking with people in the community as well as city officials. His visit came days after City Council voted on Oct. 12 to rehire Montre Freeman as city manager, a move “strongly opposed” by the LGC.
In an email to City Council from deputy state Treasurer Sharon Edmundson, the LGC blamed some of the city’s financial woes on Freeman, who served nine months as manager before being terminated by the former City Council on Sept. 30, 2021.
Folwell again reiterated that the city has “no room” for error if it hopes to avoid a state takeover.
“I think a lot of people in that community, after visiting for 36 hours, are hoping for the best but bracing for the worst,” Folwell said of Elizabeth City. “The citizens deserve for there to be less drama in Elizabeth City than there has been. We have to have the highest levels of expertise possible in order to keep Elizabeth City out of the ditch.”
Folwell said Thursday that Freeman had not contacted him about issues the state has with the city’s books. He did not know if Freeman had contacted anyone from the LGC.
Freeman, who started work Tuesday, said Friday he has had contact with the LGC.
Asked by The Daily Advance if he were in Freeman’s position would it be a priority to reach out to the state Treasurer’s office, Folwell suggested it would be.
“If I thought that anybody had questions about my dismissal and rehiring, what you just said sounds pretty logical,” Folwell responded.
Freeman said he had a Zoom meeting Thursday with several LGC staff members.
“We have got off to a great start and hopefully that continues,” Freeman said. “It was a very good meeting. They were very informative, very helpful. We are moving right along and we are making progress.”
Folwell said the city’s main focus right now should be getting its financial situation corrected and that the LGC will continue to monitor that progress.
“They just can’t keep raising property taxes and water and sewer fees,” Folwell said. “They have to figure out how to do more with less with the highest levels of transparency.”
Elizabeth City is the third-largest government entity on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List. Folwell said it is a strain on the state Treasurer’s Office to have to spend time working with a municipality of the city’s size. The LGC has a full-time staff of 35 that has oversight of more than 1,100 governmental entities in the state.
“No. 1 because of the proximity (from Raleigh),” Folwell said of the reason for the strain on his staff. “No. 2 because the lack of the lack confidence and good government that is required to save it.”
The state’s stance of earlier opposing Freeman’s rehiring doesn’t put the LGC in an awkward position of now having to work with the city manager, Folwell said.
“The LGC is highly professional and every day they have to come to work trying to figure out what is right, get it right and keep it right,” Folwell said.