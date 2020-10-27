If you haven't voted and don't have a ride to the polls, you no longer have an excuse for not voting.
The Elizabeth City Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is sponsoring free taxi rides for Pasquotank County residents needing transportation to the early voting site at the K.E. White Center through Oct. 31. The fraternity will also offer free taxi rides to all voting precincts on Nov. 3, which is election day.
"We just wanted to make sure that a lack of transportation isn't the reason someone who wanted to vote isn't able to vote," said Morris Autry, secretary of the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and coordinator of the organization's free ride to the polls event.
According to Autry, the fraternity has contracted with three taxi services in Elizabeth City — Moore's, Winslow and Izz. Persons who want to vote but lack transportation can call one of those taxi services and Alpha Phi Alpha will pick up the tab for their ride to the polls.
Autry said Alpha Phi Alpha elected to contract with the taxi operators because they're the "approved transportation providers" in the city.
For voters concerned about riding safely to the polls because of COVID, the fraternity has also provided masks and other personal protective equipment to the taxi operators to hand out to their drivers and riders.
For more information about the project, call 340-5321.