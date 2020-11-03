Lloyd Mason likely wouldn’t have been able to vote on Tuesday if not for a free bus ride to his voting precinct.
“It was valuable to me,” said Mason, 74. “I didn’t have any transportation to get here.”
Mason was among area residents taking advantage of the Souls to the Polls bus service offered by the Pasquotank County chapter of the NAACP.
The non-partisan service provided residents free rides to and from their voting precinct, said Keith Rivers, president of the local NAACP chapter.
Rivers, who was driving the bus, was speaking during a bus stop at the West precinct at Pasquotank Elementary School around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. While Rivers was out and about in the bus Tuesday, the bus also was used to provide free rides to the K.E. White Graduate Center during the early voting period. The center was the county’s designated in-person early voting site.
Rivers estimated the number of voters who used the free bus from the start of the early voting period on Oct. 15 to Tuesday at anywhere between 85 to 100. Anyone in need of a ride to their precinct could request service.
“We are operating along non-partisan lines,” Rivers said.
The bus resembled the small white buses used by the Inter-County Public Transportation Authority, but was decorated in red, white and blue and featured Souls to the Polls written prominently across the side.
The bus also included the phone number to request a ride posted in several exterior locations, and was equipped to host residents confined to a wheelchair. That was a feature that came in handy at least once this voting period, Rivers said.
News of the free bus service was spread by word of mouth, Rivers said. Photos of the bus that included the contact information were posted on Facebook to get the message out.
The idea for the bus service was built around Sunday voting, Rivers said. In September 2019 during early voting in the 3rd Congressional District special election, the Pasquotank Board of Election extended the early voting period to Sunday.
That election was held to determine a successor to Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr., who had died in office. Rivers said the bus was also used to transport voters to the one-stop site during Sunday voting in Pasquotank on Oct. 25.
“It’s all about engagement, to get people out to vote,” he said.