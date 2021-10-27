Elizabeth City State University has earned a top free speech rating from a nonprofit watchdog after revising several of its policies on free expression and repealing another.
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education said Wednesday it's awarded ECSU its "green rating," a designation held by only 58 colleges or universities nationwide and by just 13 others in North Carolina.
FIRE, which says it defends the individual rights of both students and faculty on college and university campuses, said it awarded ECSU the top rating for free expression after the university revised three policies "to be in accordance with the First Amendment."
ECSU became just the fifth historically black college or university to earn FIRE's green rating after updating its policies on clubs and organizations and on internet usage, and repealing a policy that banned “offensive” flyers advertising student events.
“ECSU has demonstrated a high respect for their students’ rights,” said Ryan Ansloan, FIRE policy reform program officer. “For that reason, we’re excited to award them a green light rating, and we hope that other North Carolina institutions will follow suit.”
FIRE said it rates more than 475 colleges and universities across the country to determine whether their policies restrict student speech that is protected by the First Amendment. Almost 90% of colleges maintain policies that restrict or chill protected expression, FIRE said in a press release.
Tiffany Hinton, ECSU’s assistant dean of students, said ECSU officials consulted with FIRE after revising its policies to ensure the university was not restricting speech and expression.
“It is a big deal because with all of the political unrest in the world, students are exercising their constitutional right now more than ever before, and we are supporting that liberty," she said. "Now, the university’s policies and procedures reflect our commitment free speech and expression."
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon also said the campus was proud to get FIRE's green light rating.
“Free speech and free expression are integral to the university experience and important to the growth of our students,” she said. “We commend FIRE for their work maintaining the integrity of these basic tenets of individual rights and are pleased to be ranked among those institutions that uphold the principles of individual liberty.”
With 13 colleges and universities now with FIRE's top rating for free speech, North Carolina has the highest number of "green light schools" of any state, FIRE said. North Carolina also is one of only 16 states without any institution earning FIRE's lowest, or red light rating, the watchdog said. That rating is awarded to schools with at least one policy that "both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech," FIRE said.
The free speech watchdog said several North Carolina colleges still have free speech policies it described as "problematic." It noted that Davidson College, the University of North Carolina Asheville, Winston-Salem State University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Wake Forest University have received FIRE’s “yellow light” rating. That's because each has policies that, because they're vaguely worded, "could too easily be used to restrict protected expression," FIRE said.
In addition to free speech, FIRE said it also defends the rights of students and faculty to freely associate, enjoy due process, legal equality, religious liberty, and "sanctity of conscience."