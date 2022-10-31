For the second time in 15 months, the city of Elizabeth City's deputy city clerk and executive assistant to the city manager has been reassigned by City Manager Montre Freeman.

Freeman announced Monday morning that Doris Walton is again an administrative assistant in the Public Utilities Department and that Samantha Evans, who was an administrative assistant in public utilities, is replacing her. Besides being named deputy city clerk, Evans is also now executive administrator in the city manager’s office, Freeman said.