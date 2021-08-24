City Council has apparently suspended City Manager Montre Freeman.
The action apparently came following a two-hour closed session by City Council Monday night.
The reason for the action is unknown.
Neither Freeman nor Buffaloe could be reached for comment this morning.
The live feed for City Council's meeting Monday night went off when council went into closed session, apparently to discuss Freeman's status. The live feed was supposed to resume when the closed session ended and council returned to open session to announce Buffaloe's appointment. However, it did not.
In an email late Monday night, City Clerk April Onley said City Council returned to open session at Monday's meeting and unanimously voted to name city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe as interim city manager.
Councilor Johnnie Walton said Tuesday morning he couldn’t discuss what happened during the closed session.
Councilor Chris Ruffieux also said he could not discuss what happened in closed session. He said council's only action when it returned to open session was to appoint Buffaloe as the interim city manager.
Calls to the other six councilors and Mayor Bettie Parker were not answered Tuesday morning.
City Attorney William Morgan said he could not comment on Freeman’s status either and referred questions to city personnel attorney John Leidy.
“We do have an interim manager that was appointed,” Morgan said. “John Leidy has taken the lead in this (matter).”
Leidy was in a meeting early Monday morning and asked The Daily Advance to call back at 10 a.m.
Morgan said the live feed of the meeting did not come back on when City Council returned to open session. He said the person that operates the camera system went home and that council did discuss the live feed not being on when it came out of closed session.
It was the second time since June that council took official action without the live feed of the meeting being available. The Daily Advance inquired before Monday’s meeting about the live feed possibly not coming back on again and asked Onley to provide minutes if that did occur.
“The city clerk indicated your (Daily Advance) main concern was that she send you verbatim the motion that was made (to appoint Buffaloe),” Morgan said. “That was the only thing that was done when we came back to open session.’’
Onley emailed the information of Buffaloe’s appointment to the Daily Advance at 11:52 p.m. Monday. The meeting adjourned at 10:57 p.m.
Council taking action without the live feed appears to be a violation of the state’s Open Meeting Law.
“It may technically be (a violation),” Morgan said. “But our options are limited at that late hour. I will certainly try to endeavor to make sure someone knows how to operate that machine to start that live feed back. We were in open session for no more than 30 seconds.”
Freeman became Elizabeth City's city manager in January. Buffaloe served as interim manager between the departure of former City Manager Rich Olson last August and Freeman's arrival.
This is a developing story.